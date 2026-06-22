Alex Fitzpatrick betting profile: Travelers Championship

Fitzpatrick has finished in the top-10 four times over his last ten appearances.

He has finished in the top-5 twice over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished first with a score of 31-under.

Fitzpatrick has an average of 0.448 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.120 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.