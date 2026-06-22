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26M AGO

Alex Fitzpatrick betting profile: Travelers Championship

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Betting Profile

Alex Fitzpatrick (R) of England watches his shot from the fourth tee ahead of Matthew Fitzpatrick of England during a practice round prior to the PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club on May 11, 2026 in Newtown, Pennsylvania. (Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Alex Fitzpatrick (R) of England watches his shot from the fourth tee ahead of Matthew Fitzpatrick of England during a practice round prior to the PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club on May 11, 2026 in Newtown, Pennsylvania. (Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

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Alex Fitzpatrick will tee off at TPC River Highlands June 25-28 in the 2026 Travelers Championship. The tournament features a $20 million purse and defending champion Keegan Bradley, who won last year at 15-under.

Latest odds for Fitzpatrick at the Travelers Championship.

At the Travelers Championship

  • This is Fitzpatrick's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
  • Keegan Bradley won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.

Fitzpatrick's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenT2371-69-72-73+543.000
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenT2068-67-70-66-937.556
June 7, 2026the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT672-71-72-65-8250.000
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipT7572-70-72-74+84.625
May 10, 2026Truist Championship467-68-64-73-12325.000
May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT972-66-74-67-9137.000
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New Orleans164-65-57-71-31400.000
July 20, 2025Barracuda ChampionshipMC------
July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenMC72-70+2--
April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC66-69-9--

Fitzpatrick's recent performances

  • Fitzpatrick has finished in the top-10 four times over his last ten appearances.
  • He has finished in the top-5 twice over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished first with a score of 31-under.
  • Fitzpatrick has an average of 0.448 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.120 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Fitzpatrick has averaged 1.447 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Fitzpatrick's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee-0.5460.448
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green-0.9130.947
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.028-0.069
Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.0410.120
Average Strokes Gained: Total-1.3891.447

Fitzpatrick's advanced stats and rankings

  • Fitzpatrick has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.546 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 312.4 yards shows his solid length off the tee.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Fitzpatrick sports a 0.913 mark. He has a 68.52% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Fitzpatrick has delivered a -0.041 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 29.58, and he breaks par 22.92% of the time.
  • Fitzpatrick currently ranks 20th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 1,197 points.

All stats in this article are accurate for Fitzpatrick as of the start of the Travelers Championship.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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