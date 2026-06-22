Adam Scott betting profile: Travelers Championship

Scott has finished in the top five twice and in the top 20 four times over his last 10 appearances.

He had his best finish at the Cadillac Championship, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 11-under.

Scott has an average of 0.200 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.148 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.