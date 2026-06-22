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24M AGO

Adam Scott betting profile: Travelers Championship

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Betting Profile

Adam Scott of Australia plays a shot from the bunker during a practice round prior to the PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club on May 12, 2026 in Newtown, Pennsylvania. (Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Adam Scott of Australia plays a shot from the bunker during a practice round prior to the PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club on May 12, 2026 in Newtown, Pennsylvania. (Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

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Adam Scott returns to TPC River Highlands for the Travelers Championship, set for June 25-28, 2026. Scott finished tied for 30th at 4-under in his most recent appearance at this event in 2025.

Latest odds for Scott at the Travelers Championship.

Scott's recent history at the Travelers Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T3072-72-62-70-4
2024T3974-67-67-64-8
2023T1962-68-65-71-14
2021T1369-69-67-67-8

At the Travelers Championship

  • In Scott's most recent appearance at the Travelers Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 30th after posting a score of 4-under.
  • Scott's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for 13th at 8-under.
  • Keegan Bradley won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.

Scott's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenMC73-75+8--
June 7, 2026the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT1272-74-72-66-4100.000
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipMC72-76+8--
May 10, 2026Truist ChampionshipT2476-69-66-69-438.071
May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT476-71-66-64-11300.000
April 12, 2026Masters TournamentT2472-74-70-70-244.000
March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenT2167-66-68-71-837.429
March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT5672-72-71-75+210.750
March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT1168-73-71-70-6125.000
Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis Invitational470-63-72-63-16325.000

Scott's recent performances

  • Scott has finished in the top five twice and in the top 20 four times over his last 10 appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Cadillac Championship, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 11-under.
  • Scott has an average of 0.200 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.148 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Scott has averaged 0.546 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Scott's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee390.2700.200
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green40.7260.435
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green89-0.0390.060
Average Strokes Gained: Putting94-0.076-0.148
Average Strokes Gained: Total200.8810.546

Scott's advanced stats and rankings

  • Scott posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.270 (39th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 313.3 yards ranked 22nd on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Scott sported a 0.726 mark that ranked fourth on TOUR. He ranked 23rd with a 68.63% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Scott delivered a -0.076 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 94th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 120th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.27, and he ranked 41st by breaking par 22.57% of the time.
  • Scott has accumulated 1,051 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 29th on TOUR.

All stats in this article are accurate for Scott as of the start of the Travelers Championship.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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