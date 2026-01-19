Dan Brown betting profile: The American Express
Dan Brown has not competed in The American Express in the last five years. He'll tee off at Pete Dye Stadium Course from Jan. 22-25 with his first appearance at this tournament in at least five years.
At The American Express
- This is Brown's first time competing in The American Express in the past five years.
- Sepp Straka won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 25-under.
Brown's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T19
|70-67-69-66
|-8
|43
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|MC
|76-73
|+7
|--
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T60
|70-66-73-72
|+1
|--
Brown's recent performances
- Brown's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he finished tied for 19th with a score of 8-under.
- Brown has an average of 0.202 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.120 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Brown has averaged 0.530 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Brown's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|56
|0.049
|0.202
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|75
|-0.283
|-0.120
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|27
|0.335
|-0.042
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|13
|1.117
|0.490
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|19
|1.218
|0.530
Brown's advanced stats and rankings
- Brown posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.049 (56th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 309.6 yards ranked 47th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Brown sported a -0.283 mark that ranked 75th on TOUR. He ranked 49th with a 69.44% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Brown delivered a 1.117 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 13th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 15th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.50, and he ranked 37th by breaking par 22.22% of the time.
- Brown has earned 43 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, which ranks 19th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Brown as of the start of The American Express.
