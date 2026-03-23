Brooks Koepka betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open
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Brooks Koepka of the United States lines up a putt on the third green during the first round of the 125th U.S. OPEN at Oakmont Country Club on June 12, 2025 in Oakmont, Pennsylvania. (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
Brooks Koepka missed the cut in his most recent appearance at this event in 2022, shooting three-over. He'll tee off at Memorial Park Golf Course March 26-29 in the 2026 Texas Children's Houston Open.
Koepka's recent history at the Texas Children's Houston Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2022
|MC
|71-72
|+3
|2021
|T5
|72-70-65-65
|-8
At the Texas Children's Houston Open
- In Koepka's most recent appearance at the Texas Children's Houston Open, in 2022, he missed the cut after posting a score of three-over.
- Koepka's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for fifth at eight-under.
- Min Woo Lee won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 20-under.
Koepka's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T18
|71-67-71-71
|-4
|42.063
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T13
|72-70-69-71
|-6
|80.556
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T9
|74-66-69-65
|-10
|72.500
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|75-69
|+2
|--
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T56
|73-68-73-70
|-4
|5.600
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|MC
|75-74
|+7
|--
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T12
|68-74-73-71
|+6
|--
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|MC
|75-76
|+9
|--
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|74-75
|+5
|--
Koepka's recent performances
- Koepka has finished in the top twenty four times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he finished tied for ninth with a score of 10-under.
- Koepka has an average of 0.157 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 1.028 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Koepka has averaged 0.884 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Koepka's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|67
|0.167
|0.157
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|1
|1.089
|1.028
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|65
|0.092
|0.087
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|127
|-0.412
|-0.389
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|29
|0.936
|0.884
Koepka's advanced stats and rankings
- Koepka posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.167 (67th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 309.5 yards ranked 39th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Koepka sported a 1.089 mark that ranked first on TOUR. He ranked 33rd with a 69.44% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Koepka delivered a -0.412 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 127th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 137th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.39, and he ranked 48th by breaking par 23.46% of the time.
- Koepka has earned 201 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 60th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Koepka as of the start of the Texas Children's Houston Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.