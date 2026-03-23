Brooks Koepka betting profile: Texas Children's Houston Open

Koepka has finished in the top twenty four times over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he finished tied for ninth with a score of 10-under.

Koepka has an average of 0.157 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 1.028 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.