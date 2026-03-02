Kieron van Wyk betting profile: Puerto Rico Open
Kieron van Wyk of South Africa plays his shot from the fourteenth tee on day one of the Jonsson Workwear Open 2026 at Durban Country Club on February 19, 2026 in Durban, South Africa. (Johan Rynners/Getty Images)
Kieron van Wyk finished tied for fourth at 19-under the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Grand Reserve Golf Club March 5-8 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Puerto Rico Open.
Van Wyk's recent history at the Puerto Rico Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T4
|66-68-65-70
|-19
At the Puerto Rico Open
- In van Wyk's most recent appearance at the Puerto Rico Open, in 2025, he finished tied for fourth after posting a score of 19-under.
- Karl Vilips won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 26-under.
Van Wyk's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|T4
|66-68-65-70
|-19
|--
Van Wyk's recent performances
- Van Wyk has one top-five finish over his last 10 appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 19-under.
- Van Wyk has an average of 0.377 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.170 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.147 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.757 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Van Wyk has averaged -0.064 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Van Wyk's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.377
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|0.170
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|0.147
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.757
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-0.064
Van Wyk's advanced stats and rankings
- Van Wyk posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.377 in his past five tournaments, showing strength in his driving game.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, van Wyk delivered a 0.170 mark in his past five starts, demonstrating solid iron play.
- Around the greens, van Wyk recorded a 0.147 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average in his past five tournaments.
- On the greens, van Wyk struggled with a -0.757 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in his past five starts, which was his weakest area of performance.
All stats in this article are accurate for van Wyk as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.
