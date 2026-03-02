PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
4H AGO

Kieron van Wyk betting profile: Puerto Rico Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Kieron van Wyk of South Africa plays his shot from the fourteenth tee on day one of the Jonsson Workwear Open 2026 at Durban Country Club on February 19, 2026 in Durban, South Africa. (Johan Rynners/Getty Images)

Kieron van Wyk of South Africa plays his shot from the fourteenth tee on day one of the Jonsson Workwear Open 2026 at Durban Country Club on February 19, 2026 in Durban, South Africa. (Johan Rynners/Getty Images)

    Kieron van Wyk finished tied for fourth at 19-under the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Grand Reserve Golf Club March 5-8 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Puerto Rico Open.

    Latest odds for van Wyk at the Puerto Rico Open.

    Van Wyk's recent history at the Puerto Rico Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T466-68-65-70-19

    At the Puerto Rico Open

    • In van Wyk's most recent appearance at the Puerto Rico Open, in 2025, he finished tied for fourth after posting a score of 19-under.
    • Karl Vilips won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 26-under.

    Van Wyk's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipMC73-72+3--
    March 9, 2025Puerto Rico OpenT466-68-65-70-19--

    Van Wyk's recent performances

    • Van Wyk has one top-five finish over his last 10 appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 19-under.
    • Van Wyk has an average of 0.377 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.170 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.147 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.757 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Van Wyk has averaged -0.064 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Van Wyk's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.377
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.170
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.147
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---0.757
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---0.064

    Van Wyk's advanced stats and rankings

    • Van Wyk posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.377 in his past five tournaments, showing strength in his driving game.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, van Wyk delivered a 0.170 mark in his past five starts, demonstrating solid iron play.
    • Around the greens, van Wyk recorded a 0.147 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average in his past five tournaments.
    • On the greens, van Wyk struggled with a -0.757 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in his past five starts, which was his weakest area of performance.

    All stats in this article are accurate for van Wyk as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Mar 2, 2026

    Monday qualifiers: See who earned spots at Puerto Rico Open

    Monday Qualifiers
    Image for article.
    Mar 2, 2026

    2026 Puerto Rico Open preview: Betting odds and stats

    Golfbet News
    Image for article.
    Mar 2, 2026

    2026 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard preview: Betting odds and stats

    Golfbet News
    Official

    Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

    1

    Nico Echavarria
    COL
    N. Echavarria
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -5

    -17

    1

    COL
    N. Echavarria
    Tot
    -17
    R4
    -5

    T2

    Taylor Moore
    USA
    T. Moore
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -3

    -15

    T2

    USA
    T. Moore
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -3

    T2

    Shane Lowry
    IRL
    S. Lowry
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    -15

    T2

    IRL
    S. Lowry
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    T2

    Austin Smotherman
    USA
    A. Smotherman
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    -15

    T2

    USA
    A. Smotherman
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    5

    Ricky Castillo
    USA
    R. Castillo
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -3

    -13

    5

    USA
    R. Castillo
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -3

    T6

    Nicolai Højgaard
    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -6

    -11

    T6

    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -6
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW