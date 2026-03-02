Kieron van Wyk betting profile: Puerto Rico Open

Van Wyk has one top-five finish over his last 10 appearances.

He had his best finish at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 19-under.

Van Wyk has an average of 0.377 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.170 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.147 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.757 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.