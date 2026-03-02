PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
7H AGO

Davis Thompson betting profile: Puerto Rico Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Davis Thompson of the United States plays his shot from the fourth tee during the third round of the WM Phoenix Open 2026 at TPC Scottsdale on February 07, 2026 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)

Davis Thompson of the United States plays his shot from the fourth tee during the third round of the WM Phoenix Open 2026 at TPC Scottsdale on February 07, 2026 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)

    Thompson has not competed in the Puerto Rico Open in the last five years. The tournament runs March 5-8 at Grand Reserve Golf Club in Rio Grande, Puerto Rico.

    Latest odds for Thompson at the Puerto Rico Open.

    At the Puerto Rico Open

    • This is Thompson's first time competing in the Puerto Rico Open in the past five years.
    • Karl Vilips won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 26-under.

    Thompson's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT6070-71-72-71E4.9
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenT6469-68-73-73-14.1
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenT4367-73-72-70-611.0
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressMC69-68-69-10--
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicT2562-71-66-68-15--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipMC73-73+4--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipT2172-66-70-68-12--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipT1970-70-69-70-9--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT1166-65-69-68-1263.0
    July 27, 20253M OpenMC69-71-2--

    Thompson's recent performances

    • Thompson has two top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Wyndham Championship, where he finished tied for 11th with a score of 12-under.
    • Thompson has an average of 0.279 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.146 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Thompson has an average of -0.715 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • He has averaged -0.288 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Thompson's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee540.2410.279
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green390.4060.146
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green103-0.0350.002
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting167-0.932-0.715
    Average Strokes Gained: Total106-0.320-0.288

    Thompson's advanced stats and rankings

    • Thompson posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.241 (54th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 307.9 yards ranked 55th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Thompson sported a 0.406 mark that ranked 39th on TOUR. He ranked 27th with a 73.33% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Thompson delivered a -0.932 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 167th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 167th with a Putts Per Round average of 30.33, and he ranked 152nd by breaking par 20.00% of the time.
    • Thompson has earned 20 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 130th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Thompson as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

