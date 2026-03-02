Davis Thompson betting profile: Puerto Rico Open

Thompson has two top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Wyndham Championship, where he finished tied for 11th with a score of 12-under.

Thompson has an average of 0.279 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.146 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

Thompson has an average of -0.715 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.