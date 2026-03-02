Davis Thompson betting profile: Puerto Rico Open
Davis Thompson of the United States plays his shot from the fourth tee during the third round of the WM Phoenix Open 2026 at TPC Scottsdale on February 07, 2026 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)
Thompson has not competed in the Puerto Rico Open in the last five years. The tournament runs March 5-8 at Grand Reserve Golf Club in Rio Grande, Puerto Rico.
At the Puerto Rico Open
- This is Thompson's first time competing in the Puerto Rico Open in the past five years.
- Karl Vilips won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 26-under.
Thompson's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T60
|70-71-72-71
|E
|4.9
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T64
|69-68-73-73
|-1
|4.1
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T43
|67-73-72-70
|-6
|11.0
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|69-68-69
|-10
|--
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|T25
|62-71-66-68
|-15
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|73-73
|+4
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|T21
|72-66-70-68
|-12
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|T19
|70-70-69-70
|-9
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T11
|66-65-69-68
|-12
|63.0
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|69-71
|-2
|--
Thompson's recent performances
- Thompson has two top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Wyndham Championship, where he finished tied for 11th with a score of 12-under.
- Thompson has an average of 0.279 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.146 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Thompson has an average of -0.715 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.288 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Thompson's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|54
|0.241
|0.279
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|39
|0.406
|0.146
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|103
|-0.035
|0.002
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|167
|-0.932
|-0.715
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|106
|-0.320
|-0.288
Thompson's advanced stats and rankings
- Thompson posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.241 (54th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 307.9 yards ranked 55th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Thompson sported a 0.406 mark that ranked 39th on TOUR. He ranked 27th with a 73.33% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Thompson delivered a -0.932 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 167th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 167th with a Putts Per Round average of 30.33, and he ranked 152nd by breaking par 20.00% of the time.
- Thompson has earned 20 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 130th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Thompson as of the start of the Puerto Rico Open.
