Wenyi Ding betting profile: ISCO Championship
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Wenyi Ding of China tees off on the 13th hole on day two of the Austrian Alpine Open presented by KitzbÃ¼hel Tirol 2026 at Golfplatz KitzbÃ¼hel-Schwarzsee-Reith on May 29, 2026 in Kitzbuehel, Austria. (Luke Walker/Getty Images)
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Ding finished tied for 34th at even-par in his most recent appearance at this tournament. The 2026 ISCO Championship will tee off at Hurstbourne Country Club July 9-12.
Ding's recent history at the ISCO Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T34
|71-69-72-68
|E
At the ISCO Championship
- In Ding's most recent appearance at the ISCO Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 34th after posting a score of even-par.
- William Mouw won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 10-under.
Ding's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|T34
|71-69-72-68
|E
|--
Ding's recent performances
- Ding's best finish over his last ten appearances was tied for 34th at the ISCO Championship, where he finished at even-par.
- Ding has an average of 0.086 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.250 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Ding has averaged -0.343 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Ding's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.086
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|0.181
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-0.292
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.250
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-0.343
Ding's advanced stats and rankings
- Ding has posted an average of 0.086 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Ding has averaged 0.181 over his past five tournaments.
- Around the greens, Ding has delivered a -0.292 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark over his past five tournaments.
- On the greens, Ding has averaged -0.250 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
All stats in this article are accurate for Ding as of the start of the ISCO Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.