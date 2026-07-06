Vince Whaley betting profile: ISCO Championship
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Vince Whaley of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the second round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans 2026 at TPC Louisiana on April 24, 2026 in Avondale, Louisiana. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
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Vince Whaley finished tied for fourth at 6-under in his most recent appearance at the ISCO Championship in 2025. He'll tee off at Hurstbourne Country Club July 9-12 looking to improve on that performance at the 2026 ISCO Championship.
Vince Whaley's recent history at the ISCO Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T4
|67-67-70-70
|-6
|2024
|MC
|73-68
|-3
|2023
|MC
|75-72
|+3
|2022
|5
|70-64-67-67
|-20
|2021
|T26
|69-67-69-69
|-14
At the ISCO Championship
- In Whaley's most recent appearance at the ISCO Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for fourth after posting a score of 6-under.
- Whaley's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished fifth at 20-under.
- William Mouw won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 10-under.
Vince Whaley's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|75-67
|E
|--
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|T65
|67-71-71-71
|E
|3.900
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|71-72
|+3
|--
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|68-70
|-4
|--
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|74-70
|+2
|--
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|63-72
|-9
|--
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|T54
|71-70-73-71
|-3
|5.860
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T28
|68-67-70-68
|-7
|23.955
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T68
|69-74-75-69
|+3
|3.060
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|77-72
|+5
|--
Vince Whaley's recent performances
- Whaley's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he finished tied for 28th with a score of 7-under.
- Whaley has an average of -0.389 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.383 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Whaley has averaged -1.165 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Vince Whaley's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|143
|-0.536
|-0.389
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|147
|-0.736
|-1.067
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|119
|-0.190
|-0.093
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|1
|0.825
|0.383
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|130
|-0.636
|-1.165
Vince Whaley's advanced stats and rankings
- Whaley posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.536 (143rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.3 yards ranked 105th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Whaley sported a -0.736 mark that ranked 147th on TOUR. He ranked 145th with a 60.72% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Whaley delivered a 0.825 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him first on TOUR. In addition, he ranked fourth with a Putts Per Round average of 27.81, and he ranked 121st by breaking par 20.41% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Whaley as of the start of the ISCO Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.