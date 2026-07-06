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5H AGO

Vince Whaley betting profile: ISCO Championship

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Betting Profile

Vince Whaley of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the second round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans 2026 at TPC Louisiana on April 24, 2026 in Avondale, Louisiana. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Vince Whaley of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the second round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans 2026 at TPC Louisiana on April 24, 2026 in Avondale, Louisiana. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

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Vince Whaley finished tied for fourth at 6-under in his most recent appearance at the ISCO Championship in 2025. He'll tee off at Hurstbourne Country Club July 9-12 looking to improve on that performance at the 2026 ISCO Championship.

Latest odds for Whaley at the ISCO Championship.

Vince Whaley's recent history at the ISCO Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T467-67-70-70-6
2024MC73-68-3
2023MC75-72+3
2022570-64-67-67-20
2021T2669-67-69-69-14

At the ISCO Championship

  • In Whaley's most recent appearance at the ISCO Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for fourth after posting a score of 6-under.
  • Whaley's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished fifth at 20-under.
  • William Mouw won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 10-under.

Vince Whaley's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicMC75-67E--
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenT6567-71-71-71E3.900
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeMC71-72+3--
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC68-70-4--
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC74-70+2--
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC63-72-9--
April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenT5471-70-73-71-35.860
March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenT2868-67-70-68-723.955
March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipT6869-74-75-69+33.060
March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC77-72+5--

Vince Whaley's recent performances

  • Whaley's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he finished tied for 28th with a score of 7-under.
  • Whaley has an average of -0.389 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.383 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Whaley has averaged -1.165 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Vince Whaley's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee143-0.536-0.389
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green147-0.736-1.067
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green119-0.190-0.093
Average Strokes Gained: Putting10.8250.383
Average Strokes Gained: Total130-0.636-1.165

Vince Whaley's advanced stats and rankings

  • Whaley posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.536 (143rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.3 yards ranked 105th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Whaley sported a -0.736 mark that ranked 147th on TOUR. He ranked 145th with a 60.72% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Whaley delivered a 0.825 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him first on TOUR. In addition, he ranked fourth with a Putts Per Round average of 27.81, and he ranked 121st by breaking par 20.41% of the time.

All stats in this article are accurate for Whaley as of the start of the ISCO Championship.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

John Deere Classic

1

Chris Gotterup
USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-20
R4
-9

-20

1

USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-20
R4
-9

2

Max Homa
USA
M. Homa
Tot
-19
R4
-7

-19

2

USA
M. Homa
Tot
-19
R4
-7

T3

Lucas Glover
USA
L. Glover
Tot
-18
R4
-2

-18

T3

USA
L. Glover
Tot
-18
R4
-2

T3

Lee Hodges
USA
L. Hodges
Tot
-18
R4
-2

-18

T3

USA
L. Hodges
Tot
-18
R4
-2

T3

Ben Kohles
USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-18
R4
-3

-18

T3

USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-18
R4
-3

T6

Mac Meissner
USA
M. Meissner
Tot
-17
R4
-7

-17

T6

USA
M. Meissner
Tot
-17
R4
-7
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