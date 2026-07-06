Vince Whaley betting profile: ISCO Championship

Whaley posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.536 (143rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.3 yards ranked 105th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Whaley sported a -0.736 mark that ranked 147th on TOUR. He ranked 145th with a 60.72% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Whaley delivered a 0.825 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him first on TOUR. In addition, he ranked fourth with a Putts Per Round average of 27.81, and he ranked 121st by breaking par 20.41% of the time.