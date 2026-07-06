Troy Merritt betting profile: ISCO Championship
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Troy Merritt of the United States reacts after playing a shot on the sixth hole during the third round of the John Deere Classic 2026 at TPC Deere Run on July 04, 2026 in Silvis, Illinois. (Tyler Clouse/Getty Images)
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Troy Merritt returns to the ISCO Championship, set to tee off at Hurstbourne Country Club from July 9-12, 2026. Merritt looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 54th.
Merritt's recent history at the ISCO Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T54
|66-72-72-75
|+5
|2024
|T59
|67-68-70-75
|-8
At the ISCO Championship
- In Merritt's most recent appearance at the ISCO Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 54th after posting a score of 5-over.
- William Mouw won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 10-under.
Merritt's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|T21
|66-66-70-69
|-13
|39.100
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T54
|67-67-68-72
|-10
|5.860
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T75
|71-69-68-80
|+4
|1.525
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|66-75
|-3
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|T66
|71-71-77-71
|+2
|2.302
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|T51
|68-66-66-71
|-11
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|T53
|68-75-66-76
|-3
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T44
|68-68-68-69
|-11
|9.556
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|T54
|66-72-72-75
|+5
|3.718
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|69-75
|+2
|--
Merritt's recent performances
- He had his best finish at the John Deere Classic, where he finished tied for 21st with a score of 13-under.
- Merritt has an average of -0.131 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.422 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Merritt has an average of 0.014 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.418 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Merritt has averaged -0.121 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Merritt's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.197
|-0.131
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.633
|-0.422
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|0.021
|0.014
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|0.627
|0.418
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-0.182
|-0.121
Merritt's advanced stats and rankings
- Merritt has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.197 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 292.6 yards provides additional context on his tee-to-green game.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Merritt sports a -0.633 mark. He has a 65.28% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Merritt has delivered a 0.627 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 27.88, and he has broken par twenty-two point twenty-two percent of the time.
- Merritt currently ranks 178th in FedExCup Regular Season points with forty-nine points.
All stats in this article are accurate for Merritt as of the start of the ISCO Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.