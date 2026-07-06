PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
7H AGO

Troy Merritt betting profile: ISCO Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Troy Merritt of the United States reacts after playing a shot on the sixth hole during the third round of the John Deere Classic 2026 at TPC Deere Run on July 04, 2026 in Silvis, Illinois. (Tyler Clouse/Getty Images)

Troy Merritt of the United States reacts after playing a shot on the sixth hole during the third round of the John Deere Classic 2026 at TPC Deere Run on July 04, 2026 in Silvis, Illinois. (Tyler Clouse/Getty Images)

Players in Article

Players in This Article

Favorite players to keep them at the top of your leaderboard and get the latest updates. or Sign Up to save favorites across devices.

Troy Merritt returns to the ISCO Championship, set to tee off at Hurstbourne Country Club from July 9-12, 2026. Merritt looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 54th.

Latest odds for Merritt at the ISCO Championship.

Merritt's recent history at the ISCO Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T5466-72-72-75+5
2024T5967-68-70-75-8

At the ISCO Championship

  • In Merritt's most recent appearance at the ISCO Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 54th after posting a score of 5-over.
  • William Mouw won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 10-under.

Merritt's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicT2166-66-70-69-1339.100
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT5467-67-68-72-105.860
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT7571-69-68-80+41.525
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC66-75-3--
March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenT6671-71-77-71+22.302
Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicT5168-66-66-71-11--
Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipT5368-75-66-76-3--
July 27, 20253M OpenT4468-68-68-69-119.556
July 13, 2025ISCO ChampionshipT5466-72-72-75+53.718
May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC69-75+2--

Merritt's recent performances

  • He had his best finish at the John Deere Classic, where he finished tied for 21st with a score of 13-under.
  • Merritt has an average of -0.131 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.422 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
  • Merritt has an average of 0.014 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.418 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Merritt has averaged -0.121 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Merritt's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.197-0.131
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.633-0.422
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green-0.0210.014
Average Strokes Gained: Putting-0.6270.418
Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.182-0.121

Merritt's advanced stats and rankings

  • Merritt has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.197 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 292.6 yards provides additional context on his tee-to-green game.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Merritt sports a -0.633 mark. He has a 65.28% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Merritt has delivered a 0.627 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 27.88, and he has broken par twenty-two point twenty-two percent of the time.
  • Merritt currently ranks 178th in FedExCup Regular Season points with forty-nine points.

All stats in this article are accurate for Merritt as of the start of the ISCO Championship.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

You May Also Like

View All

Right Arrow
Image for article.
7H AGO
Mackenzie Hughes betting profile: ISCO Championship
Betting Profile
Image for article.
7H AGO
Tyler Collet betting profile: ISCO Championship
Betting Profile
Image for article.
7H AGO
Romain Langasque betting profile: ISCO Championship
Betting Profile
Official

John Deere Classic

1

Chris Gotterup
USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-20
R4
-9

-20

1

USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-20
R4
-9

2

Max Homa
USA
M. Homa
Tot
-19
R4
-7

-19

2

USA
M. Homa
Tot
-19
R4
-7

T3

Lucas Glover
USA
L. Glover
Tot
-18
R4
-2

-18

T3

USA
L. Glover
Tot
-18
R4
-2

T3

Lee Hodges
USA
L. Hodges
Tot
-18
R4
-2

-18

T3

USA
L. Hodges
Tot
-18
R4
-2

T3

Ben Kohles
USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-18
R4
-3

-18

T3

USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-18
R4
-3

T6

Mac Meissner
USA
M. Meissner
Tot
-17
R4
-7

-17

T6

USA
M. Meissner
Tot
-17
R4
-7
Powered By
Sponsored by Mastercard
Sponsored by CDW