Trey Shirley betting profile: ISCO Championship
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Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)
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Players in This Article
Trey Shirley finished tied for 67th at five-under in his last appearance at this tournament in 2021. He'll tee off at Hurstbourne Country Club July 9-12 with his sights set on improving his position in the 2026 ISCO Championship.
Shirley's recent history at the ISCO Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2021
|T67
|70-69-73-71
|-5
At the ISCO Championship
- In Shirley's most recent appearance at the ISCO Championship, in 2021, he finished tied for 67th after posting a score of five-under.
- William Mouw won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 10-under.
Shirley's recent performances
- Shirley has an average of 0.711 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.061 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Shirley has averaged -0.915 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Shirley's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.711
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-2.328
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|0.761
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.061
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-0.915
Shirley's advanced stats and rankings
- Shirley posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.711 in his past five tournaments, demonstrating solid performance off the tee.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Shirley has struggled with a -2.328 mark over his last five starts, indicating an area that needs improvement.
- Around the greens, Shirley has been effective with a 0.761 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average in his past five tournaments. However, his putting has been slightly below average with a -0.061 Strokes Gained: Putting mark over the same period.
All stats in this article are accurate for Shirley as of the start of the ISCO Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.