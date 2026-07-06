Tom Vaillant betting profile: ISCO Championship

Vaillant's best finish over his last ten appearances was tied for 41st at the Barracuda Championship.

He has an average of 0.037 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

Vaillant has an average of -0.337 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.282 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

Vaillant has an average of -0.265 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.