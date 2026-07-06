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7H AGO

Tom Vaillant betting profile: ISCO Championship

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Betting Profile

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

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Tom Vaillant missed the cut at last year's ISCO Championship with a score of 9-over. He'll tee off at Hurstbourne Country Club July 9-12 looking to bounce back at the 2026 ISCO Championship.

Latest odds for Vaillant at the ISCO Championship.

Vaillant's recent history at the ISCO Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025MC77-72+9
2024T3766-66-74-69-13

At the ISCO Championship

  • In Vaillant's most recent appearance at the ISCO Championship, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 9-over.
  • Vaillant's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 37th at 13-under.
  • William Mouw won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 10-under.

Vaillant's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 20, 2025Barracuda ChampionshipT41+8,+15,+9,-7----
July 13, 2025ISCO ChampionshipMC77,72+9--

Vaillant's recent performances

  • Vaillant's best finish over his last ten appearances was tied for 41st at the Barracuda Championship.
  • He has an average of 0.037 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • Vaillant has an average of -0.337 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.282 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
  • Vaillant has an average of -0.265 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged -0.283 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Vaillant's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.037
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---0.337
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.282
Average Strokes Gained: Putting---0.265
Average Strokes Gained: Total---0.283

Vaillant's advanced stats and rankings

  • Vaillant posted a positive 0.037 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average in his past five tournaments, indicating solid driving performance.
  • His -0.337 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green mark over his past five tournaments shows room for improvement with his iron play.
  • Around the greens, Vaillant delivered a strong 0.282 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average in his past five tournaments.
  • His putting has been a weakness, with a -0.265 Strokes Gained: Putting mark over his past five tournaments.
  • Overall, Vaillant averaged -0.283 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

All stats in this article are accurate for Vaillant as of the start of the ISCO Championship.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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