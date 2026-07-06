Tom Hoge betting profile: ISCO Championship
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Tom Hoge of the United States plays his shot from the 12th tee during the third round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2026 at Colonial Country Club on May 30, 2026 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
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Tom Hoge will tee off at Hurstbourne Country Club July 9-12 at the ISCO Championship. This tournament features a $4 million purse with William Mouw defending his title after winning at 10-under in 2025.
Tom Hoge's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|T33
|73-64-67-69
|-11
|20.583
|June 28, 2026
|Travelers Championship
|T38
|67-70-65-68
|-10
|19.917
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|70-69
|-1
|--
|June 7, 2026
|The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|51
|77-72-75-77
|+13
|12.500
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T71
|68-67-79-71
|+5
|2.800
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T6
|68-62-66-68
|-20
|91.667
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|T26
|72-70-68-70
|E
|37.000
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|72
|70-73-76-78
|+13
|5.250
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T62
|69-74-74-72
|+1
|7.500
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T6
|61-68-64-68
|-27
|57.500
Tom Hoge's recent performances
- Hoge has finished in the top ten twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 20-under.
- Hoge has an average of -0.452 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.429 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Hoge has averaged -0.666 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Tom Hoge's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|144
|-0.543
|-0.452
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|51
|0.272
|0.435
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|134
|-0.270
|-0.222
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|105
|-0.169
|-0.429
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|134
|-0.710
|-0.666
Tom Hoge's advanced stats and rankings
- Hoge posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.543 (144th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 296.6 yards ranked 131st on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hoge sported a 0.272 mark that ranked 51st on TOUR. He ranked 101st with a 65.20% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Hoge delivered a -0.169 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 105th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 54th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.53, and he ranked 28th by breaking par 23.12% of the time.
- Hoge has earned 438 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 74th, and his Bogey Avoidance rate of 17.24% ranked 124th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Hoge as of the start of the ISCO Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.