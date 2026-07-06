Tom Hoge betting profile: ISCO Championship

Hoge posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.543 (144th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 296.6 yards ranked 131st on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hoge sported a 0.272 mark that ranked 51st on TOUR. He ranked 101st with a 65.20% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Hoge delivered a -0.169 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 105th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 54th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.53, and he ranked 28th by breaking par 23.12% of the time.