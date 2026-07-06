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Tom Hoge betting profile: ISCO Championship

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Betting Profile

Tom Hoge of the United States plays his shot from the 12th tee during the third round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2026 at Colonial Country Club on May 30, 2026 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Tom Hoge of the United States plays his shot from the 12th tee during the third round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2026 at Colonial Country Club on May 30, 2026 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

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Tom Hoge will tee off at Hurstbourne Country Club July 9-12 at the ISCO Championship. This tournament features a $4 million purse with William Mouw defending his title after winning at 10-under in 2025.

Latest odds for Hoge at the ISCO Championship.

Tom Hoge's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicT3373-64-67-69-1120.583
June 28, 2026Travelers ChampionshipT3867-70-65-68-1019.917
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenMC70-69-1--
June 7, 2026The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday5177-72-75-77+1312.500
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT7168-67-79-71+52.800
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT668-62-66-68-2091.667
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipT2672-70-68-70E37.000
May 10, 2026Truist Championship7270-73-76-78+135.250
May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT6269-74-74-72+17.500
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansT661-68-64-68-2757.500

Tom Hoge's recent performances

  • Hoge has finished in the top ten twice over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 20-under.
  • Hoge has an average of -0.452 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.429 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Hoge has averaged -0.666 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Tom Hoge's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee144-0.543-0.452
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green510.2720.435
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green134-0.270-0.222
Average Strokes Gained: Putting105-0.169-0.429
Average Strokes Gained: Total134-0.710-0.666

Tom Hoge's advanced stats and rankings

  • Hoge posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.543 (144th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 296.6 yards ranked 131st on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hoge sported a 0.272 mark that ranked 51st on TOUR. He ranked 101st with a 65.20% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Hoge delivered a -0.169 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 105th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 54th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.53, and he ranked 28th by breaking par 23.12% of the time.
  • Hoge has earned 438 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 74th, and his Bogey Avoidance rate of 17.24% ranked 124th on TOUR.

All stats in this article are accurate for Hoge as of the start of the ISCO Championship.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

John Deere Classic

1

Chris Gotterup
USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-20
R4
-9

-20

1

USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-20
R4
-9

2

Max Homa
USA
M. Homa
Tot
-19
R4
-7

-19

2

USA
M. Homa
Tot
-19
R4
-7

T3

Lucas Glover
USA
L. Glover
Tot
-18
R4
-2

-18

T3

USA
L. Glover
Tot
-18
R4
-2

T3

Lee Hodges
USA
L. Hodges
Tot
-18
R4
-2

-18

T3

USA
L. Hodges
Tot
-18
R4
-2

T3

Ben Kohles
USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-18
R4
-3

-18

T3

USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-18
R4
-3

T6

Mac Meissner
USA
M. Meissner
Tot
-17
R4
-7

-17

T6

USA
M. Meissner
Tot
-17
R4
-7
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