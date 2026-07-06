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7H AGO

Thomas Rosenmueller betting profile: ISCO Championship

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Betting Profile

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

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Thomas Rosenmueller finished tied for 14th at 3-under at the ISCO Championship last year. He'll tee off at Hurstbourne Country Club July 9-12 with hopes of improving upon his previous performance in the 2026 ISCO Championship.

Latest odds for Rosenmueller at the ISCO Championship.

Rosenmueller's recent history at the ISCO Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T1465-69-72-71-3

At the ISCO Championship

  • In Rosenmueller's most recent appearance at the ISCO Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 14th after posting a score of 3-under.
  • William Mouw won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 10-under.

Rosenmueller's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC72-71+1--
Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenMC70-77+3--
Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicT6465-67-72-69-9--
Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT2971-68-70-73-2--
Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipT1768-69-64-68-19--
Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipMC68-75+1--
Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipT2971-69-68-69-11--
Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipT6468-74-75-70-1--
Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT6769-68-70-73E3.300
July 27, 20253M OpenT2567-67-70-66-1434.000

Rosenmueller's recent performances

  • Rosenmueller has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the World Wide Technology Championship, where he finished tied for 17th with a score of 19-under.
  • Rosenmueller has an average of -0.102 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.079 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Rosenmueller has averaged -0.539 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Rosenmueller's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee-0.083-0.102
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.8920.044
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--1.140-0.401
Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.094-0.079
Average Strokes Gained: Total--2.045-0.539

Rosenmueller's advanced stats and rankings

  • Rosenmueller posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.083 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 307.3 yards provides solid length off the tee.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Rosenmueller has struggled with a -0.892 mark. He has a 72.22% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • Around the greens, Rosenmueller has faced challenges with a -1.140 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark this season.
  • On the greens, Rosenmueller delivered a -0.094 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. He has averaged 31.75 Putts Per Round and has broken par 18.06% of the time.

All stats in this article are accurate for Rosenmueller as of the start of the ISCO Championship.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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