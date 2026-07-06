Taylor Pendrith betting profile: ISCO Championship
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Taylor Pendrith of Canada plays his shot from the ninth tee during the third round of the RBC Canadian Open 2026 at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley on June 13, 2026 in Caledon, Ontario. (Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)
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Taylor Pendrith finished sixth at 19-under in his most recent appearance at the ISCO Championship in 2023. He'll tee off at Hurstbourne Country Club July 9-12 as he looks to improve upon that strong showing in the 2026 ISCO Championship.
Pendrith's recent history at the ISCO Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2023
|6
|69-66-68-66
|-19
|2022
|T13
|71-68-67-66
|-16
|2021
|T11
|65-68-69-68
|-18
At the ISCO Championship
- In Pendrith's most recent appearance at the ISCO Championship, in 2023, he finished sixth after posting a score of 19-under.
- William Mouw won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 10-under.
Pendrith's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|68-75
|+1
|--
|June 28, 2026
|Travelers Championship
|61
|67-67-72-69
|-5
|8.000
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|T29
|66-67-70-69
|-8
|23.250
|June 7, 2026
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T43
|71-73-77-74
|+7
|17.250
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T47
|67-67-71-68
|-11
|8.500
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|T44
|72-72-67-71
|+2
|15.136
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|T37
|71-71-70-70
|-2
|19.969
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T38
|71-67-76-70
|-4
|18.023
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|62-74
|-8
|--
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T71
|74-75-72-63
|E
|5.250
Pendrith's recent performances
- Pendrith's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the RBC Canadian Open, where he finished tied for 29th with a score of 8-under.
- Pendrith has an average of 0.001 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.409 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.103 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- Pendrith has an average of -0.091 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Pendrith has averaged -0.395 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Pendrith's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|35
|0.278
|0.001
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|111
|-0.167
|-0.409
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|81
|-0.010
|0.103
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|124
|-0.354
|-0.091
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|114
|-0.254
|-0.395
Pendrith's advanced stats and rankings
- Pendrith has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.278 (35th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 313.0 yards ranks 23rd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Pendrith sports a -0.167 mark that ranks 111th on TOUR. He ranks 32nd with a 68.69% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Pendrith has delivered a -0.354 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 124th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 138th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.62, and he ranks 52nd by breaking par 22.31% of the time.
- Pendrith has earned 280 FedExCup Regular Season points (97th) and has a Bogey Avoidance rate of 17.37% (128th) this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Pendrith as of the start of the ISCO Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.