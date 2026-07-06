Taylor Pendrith betting profile: ISCO Championship

Pendrith's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the RBC Canadian Open, where he finished tied for 29th with a score of 8-under.

Pendrith has an average of 0.001 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.409 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.103 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

Pendrith has an average of -0.091 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.