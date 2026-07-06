Taylor Montgomery betting profile: ISCO Championship
1 Min Read
Taylor Montgomery of the United States plays his shot from the sixth tee during a practice round prior to the 126th U.S. OPEN at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club on June 16, 2026 in Southampton, New York. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
Players in Article
Players in This Article
Taylor Montgomery finished tied for eighth at minus-4 in last year's ISCO Championship. He'll tee off at Hurstbourne Country Club July 9-12 with hopes of improving on that performance in the 2026 ISCO Championship.
Montgomery's recent history at the ISCO Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T8
|68-68-70-70
|-4
At the ISCO Championship
- In Montgomery's most recent appearance at the ISCO Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for eighth after posting a score of 4-under.
- William Mouw won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 10-under.
Montgomery's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|MC
|77-74
|+11
|--
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|66-69
|-9
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|76-67
|-1
|--
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|73-68
|-1
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T34
|69-72-71-71
|-1
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|71-71
|-2
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|73-73
|+4
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|T6
|69-63-69-70
|-17
|--
Montgomery's recent performances
- Montgomery has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 17-under.
- Montgomery has an average of -0.834 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.241 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Montgomery has averaged -1.189 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Montgomery's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-1.391
|-0.834
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.130
|-0.079
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.057
|-0.034
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.404
|-0.241
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-1.982
|-1.189
Montgomery's advanced stats and rankings
- Montgomery posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -1.391 in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 292.3 yards reflects his position on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in 2026, Montgomery sported a -0.130 mark. He maintained a 52.08% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Montgomery delivered a -0.404 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2026. In addition, he averaged 28.50 Putts Per Round, and he broke par 19.44% of the time with a Bogey Avoidance rate of 25.69%.
All stats in this article are accurate for Montgomery as of the start of the ISCO Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.