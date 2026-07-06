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6H AGO

Taylor Montgomery betting profile: ISCO Championship

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Betting Profile

Taylor Montgomery of the United States plays his shot from the sixth tee during a practice round prior to the 126th U.S. OPEN at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club on June 16, 2026 in Southampton, New York. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

Taylor Montgomery of the United States plays his shot from the sixth tee during a practice round prior to the 126th U.S. OPEN at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club on June 16, 2026 in Southampton, New York. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

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Taylor Montgomery finished tied for eighth at minus-4 in last year's ISCO Championship. He'll tee off at Hurstbourne Country Club July 9-12 with hopes of improving on that performance in the 2026 ISCO Championship.

Latest odds for Montgomery at the ISCO Championship.

Montgomery's recent history at the ISCO Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T868-68-70-70-4

At the ISCO Championship

  • In Montgomery's most recent appearance at the ISCO Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for eighth after posting a score of 4-under.
  • William Mouw won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 10-under.

Montgomery's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenMC77-74+11--
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC71-70-1--
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC71-73+2--
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC66-69-9--
March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenMC76-67-1--
Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicMC73-68-1--
Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT3469-72-71-71-1--
Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC71-71-2--
Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipMC73-73+4--
Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipT669-63-69-70-17--

Montgomery's recent performances

  • Montgomery has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 17-under.
  • Montgomery has an average of -0.834 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.241 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Montgomery has averaged -1.189 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Montgomery's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--1.391-0.834
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.130-0.079
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.057-0.034
Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.404-0.241
Average Strokes Gained: Total--1.982-1.189

Montgomery's advanced stats and rankings

  • Montgomery posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -1.391 in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 292.3 yards reflects his position on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in 2026, Montgomery sported a -0.130 mark. He maintained a 52.08% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Montgomery delivered a -0.404 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2026. In addition, he averaged 28.50 Putts Per Round, and he broke par 19.44% of the time with a Bogey Avoidance rate of 25.69%.

All stats in this article are accurate for Montgomery as of the start of the ISCO Championship.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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1

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Max Homa
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M. Homa
Tot
-19
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-7

-19

2

USA
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-19
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-7

T3

Lucas Glover
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L. Glover
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-18
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-2

-18

T3

USA
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-18
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-2

T3

Lee Hodges
USA
L. Hodges
Tot
-18
R4
-2

-18

T3

USA
L. Hodges
Tot
-18
R4
-2

T3

Ben Kohles
USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-18
R4
-3

-18

T3

USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-18
R4
-3

T6

Mac Meissner
USA
M. Meissner
Tot
-17
R4
-7

-17

T6

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M. Meissner
Tot
-17
R4
-7
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