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6H AGO

Takumi Kanaya betting profile: ISCO Championship

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Betting Profile

Takumi Kanaya of Japan plays his shot from the 13th tee during the second round of the John Deere Classic 2026 at TPC Deere Run on July 03, 2026 in Silvis, Illinois. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Takumi Kanaya of Japan plays his shot from the 13th tee during the second round of the John Deere Classic 2026 at TPC Deere Run on July 03, 2026 in Silvis, Illinois. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

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Takumi Kanaya missed the cut at the ISCO Championship last year, shooting 3-over after rounds of 69 and 74. He'll tee off at Hurstbourne Country Club July 9-12 with hopes of improving on that performance in the 2026 ISCO Championship.

Latest odds for Kanaya at the ISCO Championship.

Kanaya's recent history at the ISCO Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025MC69-74+3

At the ISCO Championship

  • In Kanaya's most recent appearance at the ISCO Championship, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-over.
  • William Mouw won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 10-under.

Kanaya's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicMC70-70-2--
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenT2968-69-69-66-823.250
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT5469-69-73-69E5.750
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-72E--
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT3868-68-69-73-69.333
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansT2662-71-64-70-216.475
April 5, 2026Valero Texas Open6271-70-76-70-14.600
March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenT6071-65-69-74-14.600
March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipT4673-68-71-72E8.500
March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS Championship7373-72-81-72+105.500

Kanaya's recent performances

  • Kanaya's best finish over his last ten appearances was tied for 26th at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished 21-under.
  • Kanaya has an average of -0.032 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.247 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Kanaya has averaged 0.060 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Kanaya's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee830.008-0.032
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green146-0.728-0.371
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green400.1720.216
Average Strokes Gained: Putting230.4030.247
Average Strokes Gained: Total108-0.1450.060

Kanaya's advanced stats and rankings

  • Kanaya posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.008 (83rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 294.8 yards ranked 137th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kanaya sported a -0.728 mark that ranked 146th on TOUR. He ranked 139th with a 62.53% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Kanaya delivered a 0.403 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 23rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 40th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.45, and he ranked 145th by breaking par 18.41% of the time.

All stats in this article are accurate for Kanaya as of the start of the ISCO Championship.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

John Deere Classic

1

Chris Gotterup
USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-20
R4
-9

-20

1

USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-20
R4
-9

2

Max Homa
USA
M. Homa
Tot
-19
R4
-7

-19

2

USA
M. Homa
Tot
-19
R4
-7

T3

Lucas Glover
USA
L. Glover
Tot
-18
R4
-2

-18

T3

USA
L. Glover
Tot
-18
R4
-2

T3

Lee Hodges
USA
L. Hodges
Tot
-18
R4
-2

-18

T3

USA
L. Hodges
Tot
-18
R4
-2

T3

Ben Kohles
USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-18
R4
-3

-18

T3

USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-18
R4
-3

T6

Mac Meissner
USA
M. Meissner
Tot
-17
R4
-7

-17

T6

USA
M. Meissner
Tot
-17
R4
-7
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