Takumi Kanaya betting profile: ISCO Championship
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Takumi Kanaya of Japan plays his shot from the 13th tee during the second round of the John Deere Classic 2026 at TPC Deere Run on July 03, 2026 in Silvis, Illinois. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
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Takumi Kanaya missed the cut at the ISCO Championship last year, shooting 3-over after rounds of 69 and 74. He'll tee off at Hurstbourne Country Club July 9-12 with hopes of improving on that performance in the 2026 ISCO Championship.
Kanaya's recent history at the ISCO Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|69-74
|+3
At the ISCO Championship
- In Kanaya's most recent appearance at the ISCO Championship, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-over.
- William Mouw won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 10-under.
Kanaya's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|70-70
|-2
|--
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|T29
|68-69-69-66
|-8
|23.250
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T54
|69-69-73-69
|E
|5.750
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-72
|E
|--
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T38
|68-68-69-73
|-6
|9.333
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T26
|62-71-64-70
|-21
|6.475
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|62
|71-70-76-70
|-1
|4.600
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T60
|71-65-69-74
|-1
|4.600
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T46
|73-68-71-72
|E
|8.500
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|73
|73-72-81-72
|+10
|5.500
Kanaya's recent performances
- Kanaya's best finish over his last ten appearances was tied for 26th at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished 21-under.
- Kanaya has an average of -0.032 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.247 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Kanaya has averaged 0.060 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Kanaya's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|83
|0.008
|-0.032
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|146
|-0.728
|-0.371
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|40
|0.172
|0.216
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|23
|0.403
|0.247
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|108
|-0.145
|0.060
Kanaya's advanced stats and rankings
- Kanaya posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.008 (83rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 294.8 yards ranked 137th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kanaya sported a -0.728 mark that ranked 146th on TOUR. He ranked 139th with a 62.53% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Kanaya delivered a 0.403 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 23rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 40th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.45, and he ranked 145th by breaking par 18.41% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Kanaya as of the start of the ISCO Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.