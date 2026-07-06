Takumi Kanaya betting profile: ISCO Championship

Kanaya posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.008 (83rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 294.8 yards ranked 137th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kanaya sported a -0.728 mark that ranked 146th on TOUR. He ranked 139th with a 62.53% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Kanaya delivered a 0.403 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 23rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 40th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.45, and he ranked 145th by breaking par 18.41% of the time.