S.Y. Noh betting profile: ISCO Championship
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S.Y. Noh of South Korea watches a tee shot on the 17th hole during the first round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson 2026 at TPC Craig Ranch on May 21, 2026 in McKinney, Texas. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images for The CJ Cup)
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S.Y. Noh finished tied for sixth at 20-under in 2024, his best result at this tournament. He'll tee off at Hurstbourne Country Club July 9-12 with hopes of improving on last year's missed cut.
Noh's recent history at the ISCO Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|71-73
|+4
|2024
|T6
|69-66-68-65
|-20
|2023
|WD
|-
|-
|2022
|T41
|68-70-70-68
|-12
At the ISCO Championship
- In Noh's most recent appearance at the ISCO Championship, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 4-over.
- Noh's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for sixth at 20-under.
- William Mouw won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 10-under.
Noh's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|74-72
|+4
|--
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|18
|67-66-67-68
|-16
|49
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|71-73
|+4
|--
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|--
Noh's recent performances
- Noh has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he finished 18th with a score of 16-under.
- Noh has an average of -0.095 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.359 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Noh has averaged -0.157 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Noh's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|0.003
|-0.095
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|0.182
|0.062
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|0.598
|0.235
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.887
|-0.359
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-0.105
|-0.157
Noh's advanced stats and rankings
- Noh posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.003 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 299.1 yards shows his power off the tee.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Noh sported a 0.182 mark. He achieved a 75.00% Greens in Regulation rate.
- Noh has struggled on the greens this season with a -0.887 Strokes Gained: Putting mark. He averaged 29.83 Putts Per Round and broke par 22.22% of the time.
- Noh has earned 49 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 177th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Noh as of the start of the ISCO Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.