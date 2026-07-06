Steven Fisk betting profile: ISCO Championship
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Steven Fisk of the United States plays his shot from the 13th tee during the second round of the John Deere Classic 2026 at TPC Deere Run on July 03, 2026 in Silvis, Illinois. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
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Steven Fisk finished tied for 28th at one-under in last year's ISCO Championship. He'll tee off at Hurstbourne Country Club July 9-12 with hopes of improving upon that performance in the 2026 ISCO Championship.
Fisk's recent history at the ISCO Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T28
|66-70-72-71
|-1
At the ISCO Championship
- In Fisk's most recent appearance at the ISCO Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 28th after posting a score of one-under.
- William Mouw won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 10-under.
Fisk's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|T67
|68-68-73-71
|-4
|3.3
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|69-75
|+4
|--
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T10
|68-69-69-65
|-9
|70
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T19
|69-64-67-69
|-15
|36.9
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|MC
|76-72
|+8
|--
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T38
|70-72-66-70
|-6
|9.3
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T12
|69-67-67-71
|-10
|105
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|T54
|66-70-73-76
|-3
|5.9
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T48
|68-69-67-72
|-4
|9
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|74-70
|+2
|--
Fisk's recent performances
- Fisk has finished in the top ten once and in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he finished tied for tenth with a score of nine-under.
- Fisk has an average of 0.403 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.512 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Fisk has averaged 0.160 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Fisk's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|75
|0.032
|0.403
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|126
|-0.294
|-0.565
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|90
|-0.044
|-0.189
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|40
|0.263
|0.512
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|93
|-0.043
|0.160
Fisk's advanced stats and rankings
- Fisk posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.032 (75th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 310.1 yards ranked 43rd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Fisk sported a -0.294 mark that ranked 126th on TOUR. He ranked 89th with a 65.51% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Fisk delivered a 0.263 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 40th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 37th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.38, and he ranked 103rd by breaking par 21.17% of the time.
- Fisk has earned 273 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 99th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Fisk as of the start of the ISCO Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.