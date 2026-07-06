Steven Fisk betting profile: ISCO Championship

Fisk has finished in the top ten once and in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he finished tied for tenth with a score of nine-under.

Fisk has an average of 0.403 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.512 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.