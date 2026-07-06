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Steven Fisk betting profile: ISCO Championship

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Betting Profile

Steven Fisk of the United States plays his shot from the 13th tee during the second round of the John Deere Classic 2026 at TPC Deere Run on July 03, 2026 in Silvis, Illinois. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Steven Fisk of the United States plays his shot from the 13th tee during the second round of the John Deere Classic 2026 at TPC Deere Run on July 03, 2026 in Silvis, Illinois. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

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Steven Fisk finished tied for 28th at one-under in last year's ISCO Championship. He'll tee off at Hurstbourne Country Club July 9-12 with hopes of improving upon that performance in the 2026 ISCO Championship.

Latest odds for Fisk at the ISCO Championship.

Fisk's recent history at the ISCO Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T2866-70-72-71-1

At the ISCO Championship

  • In Fisk's most recent appearance at the ISCO Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 28th after posting a score of one-under.
  • William Mouw won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 10-under.

Fisk's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicT6768-68-73-71-43.3
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenMC69-75+4--
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT1068-69-69-65-970
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT1969-64-67-69-1536.9
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipMC76-72+8--
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT3870-72-66-70-69.3
April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT1269-67-67-71-10105
April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenT5466-70-73-76-35.9
March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenT4868-69-67-72-49
March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipMC74-70+2--

Fisk's recent performances

  • Fisk has finished in the top ten once and in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he finished tied for tenth with a score of nine-under.
  • Fisk has an average of 0.403 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.512 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Fisk has averaged 0.160 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Fisk's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee750.0320.403
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green126-0.294-0.565
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green90-0.044-0.189
Average Strokes Gained: Putting400.2630.512
Average Strokes Gained: Total93-0.0430.160

Fisk's advanced stats and rankings

  • Fisk posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.032 (75th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 310.1 yards ranked 43rd on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Fisk sported a -0.294 mark that ranked 126th on TOUR. He ranked 89th with a 65.51% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Fisk delivered a 0.263 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 40th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 37th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.38, and he ranked 103rd by breaking par 21.17% of the time.
  • Fisk has earned 273 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 99th on TOUR.

All stats in this article are accurate for Fisk as of the start of the ISCO Championship.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

John Deere Classic

1

Chris Gotterup
USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-20
R4
-9

-20

1

USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-20
R4
-9

2

Max Homa
USA
M. Homa
Tot
-19
R4
-7

-19

2

USA
M. Homa
Tot
-19
R4
-7

T3

Lucas Glover
USA
L. Glover
Tot
-18
R4
-2

-18

T3

USA
L. Glover
Tot
-18
R4
-2

T3

Lee Hodges
USA
L. Hodges
Tot
-18
R4
-2

-18

T3

USA
L. Hodges
Tot
-18
R4
-2

T3

Ben Kohles
USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-18
R4
-3

-18

T3

USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-18
R4
-3

T6

Mac Meissner
USA
M. Meissner
Tot
-17
R4
-7

-17

T6

USA
M. Meissner
Tot
-17
R4
-7
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