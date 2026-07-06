Stefano Mazzoli betting profile: ISCO Championship
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Stefano Mazzoli of Italy plays his second shot on the ninth hole on day one of the Austrian Alpine Open presented by KitzbÃ¼hel Tirol 2026 at Golfplatz KitzbÃ¼hel-Schwarzsee-Reith on May 28, 2026 in Kitzbuehel, Austria. (Luke Walker/Getty Images)
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The ISCO Championship will be held at Hurstbourne Country Club July 9-12 in Louisville, Kentucky. The tournament features a $4 million purse.
At the ISCO Championship
- This is Mazzoli's first time competing in the ISCO Championship in the past five years.
- William Mouw won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 10-under.
Mazzoli's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
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|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
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|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
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|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
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|Average Strokes Gained: Total
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All stats in this article are accurate for Mazzoli as of the start of the ISCO Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.