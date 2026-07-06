Robert Streb betting profile: ISCO Championship

Streb has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.940 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 289.3 yards reflects his current form.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Streb sports a -0.288 mark. He has hit 58.33% of Greens in Regulation.

Around the greens, Streb has delivered a 0.196 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark this season, showing some strength in this area.

On the greens, Streb has recorded a -0.511 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. He averages 28.20 Putts Per Round and breaks par 21.11% of the time.