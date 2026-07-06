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6H AGO

Robert Streb betting profile: ISCO Championship

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Betting Profile

Robert Streb of the United States plays his shot from the third tee during the final round of the Puerto Rico Open 2026 at Grand Reserve Golf Club on March 08, 2026 in Rio Grande, Puerto Rico. (Jordan Bank/Getty Images)

Robert Streb of the United States plays his shot from the third tee during the final round of the Puerto Rico Open 2026 at Grand Reserve Golf Club on March 08, 2026 in Rio Grande, Puerto Rico. (Jordan Bank/Getty Images)

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Robert Streb missed the cut at the ISCO Championship in 2023 after shooting 4-over. He'll tee off at Hurstbourne Country Club July 9-12, 2026 with hopes of improving upon that performance in the 2026 ISCO Championship.

Latest odds for Streb at the ISCO Championship.

Streb's recent history at the ISCO Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2023MC74-74+4

At the ISCO Championship

  • In Streb's most recent appearance at the ISCO Championship, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of 4-over.
  • William Mouw won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 10-under.

Streb's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicMC71-71E--
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-67-5--
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC73-75+6--
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC66-75-3--
March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenT5769-73-66-76-43.298
Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicMC71-65-6--
Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC77-71+6--
April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC65-70-9--
April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC71-72-1--
March 9, 2025Puerto Rico OpenMC73-71E--

Streb's recent performances

  • He had his best finish at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished tied for 57th with a score of 4-under.
  • Streb has an average of -0.470 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.255 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Streb has averaged -0.771 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Streb's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.940-0.470
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.288-0.144
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green-0.1960.097
Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.511-0.255
Average Strokes Gained: Total--1.543-0.771

Streb's advanced stats and rankings

  • Streb has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.940 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 289.3 yards reflects his current form.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Streb sports a -0.288 mark. He has hit 58.33% of Greens in Regulation.
  • Around the greens, Streb has delivered a 0.196 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark this season, showing some strength in this area.
  • On the greens, Streb has recorded a -0.511 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. He averages 28.20 Putts Per Round and breaks par 21.11% of the time.
  • Streb currently ranks 209th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 3 points.

All stats in this article are accurate for Streb as of the start of the ISCO Championship.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

John Deere Classic

1

Chris Gotterup
USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-20
R4
-9

-20

1

USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-20
R4
-9

2

Max Homa
USA
M. Homa
Tot
-19
R4
-7

-19

2

USA
M. Homa
Tot
-19
R4
-7

T3

Lucas Glover
USA
L. Glover
Tot
-18
R4
-2

-18

T3

USA
L. Glover
Tot
-18
R4
-2

T3

Lee Hodges
USA
L. Hodges
Tot
-18
R4
-2

-18

T3

USA
L. Hodges
Tot
-18
R4
-2

T3

Ben Kohles
USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-18
R4
-3

-18

T3

USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-18
R4
-3

T6

Mac Meissner
USA
M. Meissner
Tot
-17
R4
-7

-17

T6

USA
M. Meissner
Tot
-17
R4
-7
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