Robert Streb betting profile: ISCO Championship
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Robert Streb of the United States plays his shot from the third tee during the final round of the Puerto Rico Open 2026 at Grand Reserve Golf Club on March 08, 2026 in Rio Grande, Puerto Rico. (Jordan Bank/Getty Images)
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Players in This Article
Robert Streb missed the cut at the ISCO Championship in 2023 after shooting 4-over. He'll tee off at Hurstbourne Country Club July 9-12, 2026 with hopes of improving upon that performance in the 2026 ISCO Championship.
Streb's recent history at the ISCO Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2023
|MC
|74-74
|+4
At the ISCO Championship
- In Streb's most recent appearance at the ISCO Championship, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of 4-over.
- William Mouw won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 10-under.
Streb's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-67
|-5
|--
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|73-75
|+6
|--
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|66-75
|-3
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|T57
|69-73-66-76
|-4
|3.298
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|71-65
|-6
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|77-71
|+6
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|65-70
|-9
|--
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|71-72
|-1
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|73-71
|E
|--
Streb's recent performances
- He had his best finish at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished tied for 57th with a score of 4-under.
- Streb has an average of -0.470 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.255 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Streb has averaged -0.771 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Streb's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.940
|-0.470
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.288
|-0.144
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|0.196
|0.097
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.511
|-0.255
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-1.543
|-0.771
Streb's advanced stats and rankings
- Streb has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.940 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 289.3 yards reflects his current form.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Streb sports a -0.288 mark. He has hit 58.33% of Greens in Regulation.
- Around the greens, Streb has delivered a 0.196 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark this season, showing some strength in this area.
- On the greens, Streb has recorded a -0.511 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. He averages 28.20 Putts Per Round and breaks par 21.11% of the time.
- Streb currently ranks 209th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 3 points.
All stats in this article are accurate for Streb as of the start of the ISCO Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.