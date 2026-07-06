Richie Ramsay betting profile: ISCO Championship
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Richie Ramsay of Scotland lines up a putt on the sixth hole on day one of the Estrella Damm Catalunya Championship 2026 at Real Club de Golf el Prat on May 07, 2026 in Barcelona, Spain. (Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)
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Ramsay will tee off at Hurstbourne Country Club from July 9-12 in the 2026 ISCO Championship. The tournament features a $4 million purse and will be contested over the 7,056-yard, par-70 layout in Louisville, Kentucky.
At the ISCO Championship
- This is Ramsay's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
- William Mouw won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 10-under.
Ramsay's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|70-72
|+2
|--
Ramsay's recent performances
- Ramsay's best finish in his last ten appearances was a missed cut at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he shot two-over.
- Ramsay has an average of -0.208 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.142 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Ramsay has averaged -0.451 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Ramsay's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.208
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.147
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|0.023
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.142
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-0.451
Ramsay's advanced stats and rankings
- Ramsay posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.208 in his past five tournaments, indicating struggles with his driving performance.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Ramsay recorded a -0.147 mark in his past five starts. His Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of 0.023 was slightly positive during this span.
All stats in this article are accurate for Ramsay as of the start of the ISCO Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.