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7H AGO

Rico Hoey betting profile: ISCO Championship

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Betting Profile

Richard Hoey of the Philippines plays his second shot on the 15th hole during the third round of the Kentucky Championship at Keene Trace Golf Club on July 13, 2024 in Nicholasville, Kentucky. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Richard Hoey of the Philippines plays his second shot on the 15th hole during the third round of the Kentucky Championship at Keene Trace Golf Club on July 13, 2024 in Nicholasville, Kentucky. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

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Rico Hoey finished tied for second with a score of 22-under at the ISCO Championship in 2024. He'll tee off at Hurstbourne Country Club July 9-12 with his sights set on capturing his first victory at this event in the 2026 ISCO Championship.

Latest odds for Hoey at the ISCO Championship.

Hoey's recent history at the ISCO Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T3468-67-73-72E
2024T264-66-67-69-22

At the ISCO Championship

  • In Hoey's most recent appearance at the ISCO Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 34th after posting a score of even par.
  • Hoey's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for second at 22-under.
  • William Mouw won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 10-under.

Hoey's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicMC68-72-2--
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenMC67-74+1--
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT1768-69-71-66-647.000
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT1967-66-68-68-1536.875
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipT6070-70-71-73+48.300
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT5371-69-71-69-43.689
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansT2663-71-63-70-216.475
April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenT3970-72-74-67-512.800
March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenT2867-68-68-70-723.955
March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipT2671-68-70-72-331.750

Hoey's recent performances

  • Hoey has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he finished tied for 17th with a score of 6-under.
  • Hoey has an average of 0.696 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.298 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Hoey has averaged 0.589 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Hoey's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee250.4030.696
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green94-0.016-0.062
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green124-0.2280.253
Average Strokes Gained: Putting119-0.307-0.298
Average Strokes Gained: Total109-0.1490.589

Hoey's advanced stats and rankings

  • Hoey posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.403 (25th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 309.2 yards ranked 47th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hoey sported a -0.016 mark that ranked 94th on TOUR. He ranked 85th with a 65.79% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Hoey delivered a -0.307 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 119th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 111th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.19, and he ranked 117th by breaking par 20.66% of the time.
  • Hoey has earned 230 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 110th.

All stats in this article are accurate for Hoey as of the start of the ISCO Championship.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

John Deere Classic

1

Chris Gotterup
USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-20
R4
-9

-20

1

USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-20
R4
-9

2

Max Homa
USA
M. Homa
Tot
-19
R4
-7

-19

2

USA
M. Homa
Tot
-19
R4
-7

T3

Lucas Glover
USA
L. Glover
Tot
-18
R4
-2

-18

T3

USA
L. Glover
Tot
-18
R4
-2

T3

Lee Hodges
USA
L. Hodges
Tot
-18
R4
-2

-18

T3

USA
L. Hodges
Tot
-18
R4
-2

T3

Ben Kohles
USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-18
R4
-3

-18

T3

USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-18
R4
-3

T6

Mac Meissner
USA
M. Meissner
Tot
-17
R4
-7

-17

T6

USA
M. Meissner
Tot
-17
R4
-7
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