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Rafael Campos betting profile: ISCO Championship

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Betting Profile

Rafael Campos of Puerto Rico prepares to play a shot from the 14th tee with caddie Rafael Guerrero during the second round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2026 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 08, 2026 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

Rafael Campos of Puerto Rico prepares to play a shot from the 14th tee with caddie Rafael Guerrero during the second round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2026 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 08, 2026 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

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Rafael Campos finished tied for 50th at four-over when he last competed in this tournament in 2025. He'll tee off at Hurstbourne Country Club July 9-12 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 ISCO Championship.

Latest odds for Campos at the ISCO Championship.

Campos's recent history at the ISCO Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T5071-70-72-71+4
2024MC73-73+2
2021T2070-66-71-66-15

At the ISCO Championship

  • In Campos's most recent appearance at the ISCO Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 50th after posting a score of four-over.
  • Campos's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for 20th at 15-under.
  • William Mouw won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 10-under.

Campos's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicT6766-71-72-71-43.3
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenMC71-75+6--
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC75-69+2--
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC70-73+1--
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC67-68-9--
April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenMC72-75+3--
March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenMC74-71+5--
March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipMC73-77+8--
March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenT1670-70-71-67-1029
March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC77-74+9--

Campos's recent performances

  • Campos has finished in the top-20 once over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished tied for 16th with a score of 10-under.
  • Campos has an average of -0.657 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.814 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Campos has averaged -1.579 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Campos's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.562-0.657
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green-0.0100.432
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.866-0.540
Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.677-0.814
Average Strokes Gained: Total--2.096-1.579

Campos's advanced stats and rankings

  • Campos has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.562 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 303.8 yards shows his performance off the tee.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Campos has a 0.010 mark. He has a 66.32% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Campos has delivered a -0.677 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 29.91, and he has broken par 19.44% of the time.
  • Campos currently ranks 182nd in FedExCup Regular Season points with 41 points.

All stats in this article are accurate for Campos as of the start of the ISCO Championship.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

John Deere Classic

1

Chris Gotterup
USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-20
R4
-9

-20

1

USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-20
R4
-9

2

Max Homa
USA
M. Homa
Tot
-19
R4
-7

-19

2

USA
M. Homa
Tot
-19
R4
-7

T3

Lucas Glover
USA
L. Glover
Tot
-18
R4
-2

-18

T3

USA
L. Glover
Tot
-18
R4
-2

T3

Lee Hodges
USA
L. Hodges
Tot
-18
R4
-2

-18

T3

USA
L. Hodges
Tot
-18
R4
-2

T3

Ben Kohles
USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-18
R4
-3

-18

T3

USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-18
R4
-3

T6

Mac Meissner
USA
M. Meissner
Tot
-17
R4
-7

-17

T6

USA
M. Meissner
Tot
-17
R4
-7
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