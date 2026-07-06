Rafael Campos betting profile: ISCO Championship
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Rafael Campos of Puerto Rico prepares to play a shot from the 14th tee with caddie Rafael Guerrero during the second round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2026 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 08, 2026 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)
Players in Article
Players in This Article
Rafael Campos finished tied for 50th at four-over when he last competed in this tournament in 2025. He'll tee off at Hurstbourne Country Club July 9-12 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 ISCO Championship.
Campos's recent history at the ISCO Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T50
|71-70-72-71
|+4
|2024
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|2021
|T20
|70-66-71-66
|-15
At the ISCO Championship
- In Campos's most recent appearance at the ISCO Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 50th after posting a score of four-over.
- Campos's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for 20th at 15-under.
- William Mouw won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 10-under.
Campos's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|T67
|66-71-72-71
|-4
|3.3
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|71-75
|+6
|--
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|75-69
|+2
|--
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|70-73
|+1
|--
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|67-68
|-9
|--
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|72-75
|+3
|--
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|74-71
|+5
|--
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|73-77
|+8
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|T16
|70-70-71-67
|-10
|29
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|77-74
|+9
|--
Campos's recent performances
- Campos has finished in the top-20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished tied for 16th with a score of 10-under.
- Campos has an average of -0.657 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.814 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Campos has averaged -1.579 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Campos's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.562
|-0.657
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|0.010
|0.432
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.866
|-0.540
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.677
|-0.814
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-2.096
|-1.579
Campos's advanced stats and rankings
- Campos has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.562 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 303.8 yards shows his performance off the tee.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Campos has a 0.010 mark. He has a 66.32% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Campos has delivered a -0.677 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 29.91, and he has broken par 19.44% of the time.
- Campos currently ranks 182nd in FedExCup Regular Season points with 41 points.
All stats in this article are accurate for Campos as of the start of the ISCO Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.