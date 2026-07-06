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Rafa Cabrera Bello betting profile: ISCO Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Rafa Cabrera Bello of Spain plays a shot on the eighth hole on day two of the KLM Open 2026 at The International Golfclub on June 05, 2026 in Badhoevedorp, Netherlands. (Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)

Rafa Cabrera Bello of Spain plays a shot on the eighth hole on day two of the KLM Open 2026 at The International Golfclub on June 05, 2026 in Badhoevedorp, Netherlands. (Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)

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Rafa Cabrera Bello missed the cut in his last appearance at this tournament in 2025, posting a score of 7-over. He'll tee off at Hurstbourne Country Club July 9-12 with his sights set on making the weekend this time around in the 2026 ISCO Championship.

Latest odds for Cabrera Bello at the ISCO Championship.

Cabrera Bello's recent history at the ISCO Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025MC75-72+7
2024MC69-68-7

At the ISCO Championship

  • In Cabrera Bello's most recent appearance at the ISCO Championship, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 7-over.
  • William Mouw won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 10-under.

Cabrera Bello's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 20, 2025Barracuda ChampionshipMC------
July 13, 2025ISCO ChampionshipMC75-72+7--

Cabrera Bello's recent performances

  • Cabrera Bello has no top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Barracuda Championship, where he missed the cut.
  • Cabrera Bello has an average of -0.083 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.255 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Cabrera Bello has averaged -1.056 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Cabrera Bello's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---0.083
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---0.808
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.092
Average Strokes Gained: Putting---0.255
Average Strokes Gained: Total---1.056

Cabrera Bello's advanced stats and rankings

  • Cabrera Bello posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.083 in his past five tournaments.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Cabrera Bello sported a -0.808 mark in his past five starts.
  • On the greens, Cabrera Bello delivered a -0.255 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in his past five tournaments.

All stats in this article are accurate for Cabrera Bello as of the start of the ISCO Championship.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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1

Chris Gotterup
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-9

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1

USA
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Tot
-20
R4
-9

2

Max Homa
USA
M. Homa
Tot
-19
R4
-7

-19

2

USA
M. Homa
Tot
-19
R4
-7

T3

Lucas Glover
USA
L. Glover
Tot
-18
R4
-2

-18

T3

USA
L. Glover
Tot
-18
R4
-2

T3

Lee Hodges
USA
L. Hodges
Tot
-18
R4
-2

-18

T3

USA
L. Hodges
Tot
-18
R4
-2

T3

Ben Kohles
USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-18
R4
-3

-18

T3

USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-18
R4
-3

T6

Mac Meissner
USA
M. Meissner
Tot
-17
R4
-7

-17

T6

USA
M. Meissner
Tot
-17
R4
-7
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