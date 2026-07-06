Pontus Nyholm betting profile: ISCO Championship
1 Min Read
Pontus Nyholm of Sweden plays his shot from the 12th tee during the third round of the John Deere Classic 2026 at TPC Deere Run on July 04, 2026 in Silvis, Illinois. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
Players in Article
Players in This Article
Pontus Nyholm will tee off at Hurstbourne Country Club July 9-12 for the ISCO Championship. This marks his first time competing in this tournament in at least the past five years.
At the ISCO Championship
- This is Nyholm's first time competing in the ISCO Championship in the past five years.
- William Mouw won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 10-under.
Nyholm's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|T26
|68-66-69-69
|-12
|29.500
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|73-71
|+4
|--
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|70-70
|E
|--
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|68-74
|E
|--
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T31
|70-70-66-71
|-7
|13.956
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|61-76
|-7
|--
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|68-75
|-1
|--
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T14
|69-66-68-67
|-10
|53.000
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|74-71
|+3
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|T16
|69-69-69-71
|-10
|29.000
Nyholm's recent performances
- Nyholm has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he finished tied for 14th with a score of 10-under.
- Nyholm has an average of -0.284 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.019 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Nyholm has averaged -0.317 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Nyholm's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|136
|-0.420
|-0.284
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|122
|-0.245
|0.010
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|65
|0.062
|-0.024
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|68
|0.083
|-0.019
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|125
|-0.520
|-0.317
Nyholm's advanced stats and rankings
- Nyholm posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.420 (136th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 315.3 yards ranked 15th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Nyholm sported a -0.245 mark that ranked 122nd on TOUR. He ranked 120th with a 64.10% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Nyholm delivered a 0.083 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 68th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 84th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.85, and he ranked 87th by breaking par 21.65% of the time.
- Nyholm has earned 182 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking him 127th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Nyholm as of the start of the ISCO Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.