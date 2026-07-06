Peter Malnati betting profile: ISCO Championship
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Peter Malnati of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2026 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 07, 2026 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)
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Players in This Article
Peter Malnati finished tied for 14th at 3-under in his most recent appearance at this event in 2025. He'll tee off at Hurstbourne Country Club July 9-12 as he looks to improve on that performance in the 2026 ISCO Championship.
Malnati's recent history at the ISCO Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T14
|65-71-72-69
|-3
|2023
|T52
|67-72-70-71
|-8
At the ISCO Championship
- In Malnati's most recent appearance at the ISCO Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 14th after posting a score of 3-under.
- William Mouw won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 10-under.
Malnati's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|T58
|71-66-69-71
|-7
|4.9
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|69-79
|+8
|--
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T19
|69-65-67-68
|-15
|36.875
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T53
|68-68-71-73
|-4
|3.689
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|65-71
|-8
|--
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|T63
|69-73-75-71
|E
|4.3
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T65
|74-64-72-70
|E
|3.8
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|74-72
|+4
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|T26
|69-71-71-69
|-8
|16.574
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|74-70
|+2
|--
Malnati's recent performances
- Malnati has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he finished tied for 19th with a score of 15-under.
- Malnati has an average of -0.890 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.516 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Malnati has averaged -0.289 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Malnati's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|149
|-0.805
|-0.890
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|145
|-0.685
|-0.462
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|21
|0.300
|0.547
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|26
|0.390
|0.516
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|135
|-0.800
|-0.289
Malnati's advanced stats and rankings
- Malnati posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.805 (149th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 296.0 yards ranked 133rd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Malnati sported a -0.685 mark that ranked 145th on TOUR. He ranked 140th with a 62.25% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Malnati delivered a 0.390 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 26th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked third with a Putts Per Round average of 27.79, and he ranked 80th by breaking par 21.79% of the time.
- Malnati has earned 70 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 164th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Malnati as of the start of the ISCO Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.