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4H AGO

Peter Malnati betting profile: ISCO Championship

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Betting Profile

Peter Malnati of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2026 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 07, 2026 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

Peter Malnati of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2026 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 07, 2026 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

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Peter Malnati finished tied for 14th at 3-under in his most recent appearance at this event in 2025. He'll tee off at Hurstbourne Country Club July 9-12 as he looks to improve on that performance in the 2026 ISCO Championship.

Latest odds for Malnati at the ISCO Championship.

Malnati's recent history at the ISCO Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T1465-71-72-69-3
2023T5267-72-70-71-8

At the ISCO Championship

  • In Malnati's most recent appearance at the ISCO Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 14th after posting a score of 3-under.
  • William Mouw won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 10-under.

Malnati's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicT5871-66-69-71-74.9
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenMC69-79+8--
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT1969-65-67-68-1536.875
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT5368-68-71-73-43.689
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC65-71-8--
April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenT6369-73-75-71E4.3
March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenT6574-64-72-70E3.8
March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipMC74-72+4--
March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenT2669-71-71-69-816.574
March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC74-70+2--

Malnati's recent performances

  • Malnati has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he finished tied for 19th with a score of 15-under.
  • Malnati has an average of -0.890 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.516 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Malnati has averaged -0.289 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Malnati's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee149-0.805-0.890
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green145-0.685-0.462
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green210.3000.547
Average Strokes Gained: Putting260.3900.516
Average Strokes Gained: Total135-0.800-0.289

Malnati's advanced stats and rankings

  • Malnati posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.805 (149th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 296.0 yards ranked 133rd on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Malnati sported a -0.685 mark that ranked 145th on TOUR. He ranked 140th with a 62.25% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Malnati delivered a 0.390 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 26th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked third with a Putts Per Round average of 27.79, and he ranked 80th by breaking par 21.79% of the time.
  • Malnati has earned 70 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 164th.

All stats in this article are accurate for Malnati as of the start of the ISCO Championship.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

John Deere Classic

1

Chris Gotterup
USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-20
R4
-9

-20

1

USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-20
R4
-9

2

Max Homa
USA
M. Homa
Tot
-19
R4
-7

-19

2

USA
M. Homa
Tot
-19
R4
-7

T3

Lucas Glover
USA
L. Glover
Tot
-18
R4
-2

-18

T3

USA
L. Glover
Tot
-18
R4
-2

T3

Lee Hodges
USA
L. Hodges
Tot
-18
R4
-2

-18

T3

USA
L. Hodges
Tot
-18
R4
-2

T3

Ben Kohles
USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-18
R4
-3

-18

T3

USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-18
R4
-3

T6

Mac Meissner
USA
M. Meissner
Tot
-17
R4
-7

-17

T6

USA
M. Meissner
Tot
-17
R4
-7
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