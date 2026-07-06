Mark Hubbard betting profile: ISCO Championship
1 Min Read
Mark Hubbard of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of the John Deere Classic 2026 at TPC Deere Run on July 02, 2026 in Silvis, Illinois. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
Players in Article
Players in This Article
Mark Hubbard finished third at 22-under in the 2022 ISCO Championship. He'll tee off at Hurstbourne Country Club July 9-12 with hopes of contending once again in the 2026 ISCO Championship.
Hubbard's recent history at the ISCO Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T67
|71-70-72-76
|+9
|2022
|3
|65-67-69-65
|-22
|2021
|T20
|66-69-70-68
|-15
At the ISCO Championship
- In Hubbard's most recent appearance at the ISCO Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 67th after posting a score of 9-over.
- Hubbard's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished third at 22-under.
- William Mouw won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 10-under.
Hubbard's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|T46
|72-67-68-68
|-9
|9.5
|June 28, 2026
|Travelers Championship
|70
|69-71-72-70
|+2
|5.75
|June 7, 2026
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|75-77
|+8
|--
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T60
|68-69-74-70
|+1
|4.5
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T31
|66-67-69-68
|-14
|22.429
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|2
|66-67-64-70
|-17
|165
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|65-71
|-8
|--
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|T65
|65-77-75-72
|+1
|3.9
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|70-71
|+1
|--
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|73-75
|+6
|--
Hubbard's recent performances
- Hubbard has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished second with a score of 17-under.
- Hubbard has an average of -0.129 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.993 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Hubbard has averaged -0.645 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hubbard's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|117
|-0.215
|-0.129
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|61
|0.216
|0.445
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|79
|-0.004
|0.032
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|148
|-0.677
|-0.993
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|131
|-0.680
|-0.645
Hubbard's advanced stats and rankings
- Hubbard posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.215 (117th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 296.3 yards ranked 132nd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hubbard sported a 0.216 mark that ranked 61st on TOUR. He ranked 74th with a 66.14% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Hubbard delivered a -0.677 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 148th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 114th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.21, and he ranked 128th by breaking par 19.92% of the time.
- Hubbard has earned 257 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 101st.
All stats in this article are accurate for Hubbard as of the start of the ISCO Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.