PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
5H AGO

Mark Hubbard betting profile: ISCO Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Mark Hubbard of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of the John Deere Classic 2026 at TPC Deere Run on July 02, 2026 in Silvis, Illinois. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Mark Hubbard of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of the John Deere Classic 2026 at TPC Deere Run on July 02, 2026 in Silvis, Illinois. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Players in Article

Players in This Article

Favorite players to keep them at the top of your leaderboard and get the latest updates. or Sign Up to save favorites across devices.

Mark Hubbard finished third at 22-under in the 2022 ISCO Championship. He'll tee off at Hurstbourne Country Club July 9-12 with hopes of contending once again in the 2026 ISCO Championship.

Latest odds for Hubbard at the ISCO Championship.

Hubbard's recent history at the ISCO Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T6771-70-72-76+9
2022365-67-69-65-22
2021T2066-69-70-68-15

At the ISCO Championship

  • In Hubbard's most recent appearance at the ISCO Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 67th after posting a score of 9-over.
  • Hubbard's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished third at 22-under.
  • William Mouw won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 10-under.

Hubbard's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicT4672-67-68-68-99.5
June 28, 2026Travelers Championship7069-71-72-70+25.75
June 7, 2026the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC75-77+8--
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT6068-69-74-70+14.5
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT3166-67-69-68-1422.429
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic266-67-64-70-17165
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC65-71-8--
April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenT6565-77-75-72+13.9
March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenMC70-71+1--
March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipMC73-75+6--

Hubbard's recent performances

  • Hubbard has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished second with a score of 17-under.
  • Hubbard has an average of -0.129 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.993 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Hubbard has averaged -0.645 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Hubbard's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee117-0.215-0.129
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green610.2160.445
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green79-0.0040.032
Average Strokes Gained: Putting148-0.677-0.993
Average Strokes Gained: Total131-0.680-0.645

Hubbard's advanced stats and rankings

  • Hubbard posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.215 (117th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 296.3 yards ranked 132nd on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hubbard sported a 0.216 mark that ranked 61st on TOUR. He ranked 74th with a 66.14% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Hubbard delivered a -0.677 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 148th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 114th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.21, and he ranked 128th by breaking par 19.92% of the time.
  • Hubbard has earned 257 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 101st.

All stats in this article are accurate for Hubbard as of the start of the ISCO Championship.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

You May Also Like

View All

Right Arrow
Image for article.
5H AGO
Davis Chatfield betting profile: ISCO Championship
Betting Profile
Image for article.
5H AGO
Tyler Collet betting profile: ISCO Championship
Betting Profile
Image for article.
5H AGO
Mackenzie Hughes betting profile: ISCO Championship
Betting Profile
Official

John Deere Classic

1

Chris Gotterup
USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-20
R4
-9

-20

1

USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-20
R4
-9

2

Max Homa
USA
M. Homa
Tot
-19
R4
-7

-19

2

USA
M. Homa
Tot
-19
R4
-7

T3

Lucas Glover
USA
L. Glover
Tot
-18
R4
-2

-18

T3

USA
L. Glover
Tot
-18
R4
-2

T3

Lee Hodges
USA
L. Hodges
Tot
-18
R4
-2

-18

T3

USA
L. Hodges
Tot
-18
R4
-2

T3

Ben Kohles
USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-18
R4
-3

-18

T3

USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-18
R4
-3

T6

Mac Meissner
USA
M. Meissner
Tot
-17
R4
-7

-17

T6

USA
M. Meissner
Tot
-17
R4
-7
Powered By
Sponsored by Mastercard
Sponsored by CDW