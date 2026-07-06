PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
7H AGO

Marcelo Rozo betting profile: ISCO Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Marcelo Rozo of Colombia plays a shot from the second tee during the first round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson 2026 at TPC Craig Ranch on May 21, 2026 in McKinney, Texas. (Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

Marcelo Rozo of Colombia plays a shot from the second tee during the first round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson 2026 at TPC Craig Ranch on May 21, 2026 in McKinney, Texas. (Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

Players in Article

Players in This Article

Favorite players to keep them at the top of your leaderboard and get the latest updates. or Sign Up to save favorites across devices.

Marcelo Rozo will tee off at Hurstbourne Country Club in Louisville, Kentucky from July 9-12 in the 2026 ISCO Championship. This marks his first appearance at this tournament in the past five years.

Latest odds for Rozo at the ISCO Championship.

At the ISCO Championship

  • This is Rozo's first time competing in the ISCO Championship in the past five years.
  • William Mouw won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 10-under.

Rozo's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicMC72-70E--
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenMC74-74+8--
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenMC70-71+1--
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeMC70-69-1--
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-69-3--
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT5372-69-68-71-43.689
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC66-71-7--
April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenMC74-70E--
March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipMC73-72+3--
March 8, 2026Puerto Rico Open6570-72-71-75E2.489

Rozo's recent performances

  • Rozo had his best finish at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished tied for fifty-third with a score of 4-under.
  • He has an average of 0.451 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • Rozo has an average of -1.026 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged -1.035 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Rozo's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee90-0.0400.451
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green770.100-0.130
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green136-0.297-0.330
Average Strokes Gained: Putting151-1.270-1.026
Average Strokes Gained: Total147-1.507-1.035

Rozo's advanced stats and rankings

  • Rozo posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.040 (90th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 293.8 yards ranked 141st on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Rozo sported a 0.100 mark that ranked 77th on TOUR. He ranked 62nd with a 66.83% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Rozo delivered a -1.270 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 151st on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 151st with a Putts Per Round average of 30.31, and he ranked 135th by breaking par 19.37% of the time.
  • Rozo has earned 10 FedExCup Regular Season points (199th) this season and has a Bogey Avoidance rate of 20.63% (150th).

All stats in this article are accurate for Rozo as of the start of the ISCO Championship.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

You May Also Like

View All

Right Arrow
Image for article.
2H AGO
Lee Hodges betting profile: Genesis Scottish Open
Betting Profile
Image for article.
5H AGO
The First Look: Scheffler, McIlroy headline Genesis Scottish Open
The First Look
Image for article.
6H AGO
The First Look: ISCO Championship heads to Hurstbourne Country Club
The First Look
Official

John Deere Classic

1

Chris Gotterup
USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-20
R4
-9

-20

1

USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-20
R4
-9

2

Max Homa
USA
M. Homa
Tot
-19
R4
-7

-19

2

USA
M. Homa
Tot
-19
R4
-7

T3

Lucas Glover
USA
L. Glover
Tot
-18
R4
-2

-18

T3

USA
L. Glover
Tot
-18
R4
-2

T3

Lee Hodges
USA
L. Hodges
Tot
-18
R4
-2

-18

T3

USA
L. Hodges
Tot
-18
R4
-2

T3

Ben Kohles
USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-18
R4
-3

-18

T3

USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-18
R4
-3

T6

Mac Meissner
USA
M. Meissner
Tot
-17
R4
-7

-17

T6

USA
M. Meissner
Tot
-17
R4
-7
Powered By
Sponsored by Mastercard
Sponsored by CDW