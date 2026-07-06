Marcelo Rozo betting profile: ISCO Championship

Rozo posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.040 (90th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 293.8 yards ranked 141st on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Rozo sported a 0.100 mark that ranked 77th on TOUR. He ranked 62nd with a 66.83% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Rozo delivered a -1.270 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 151st on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 151st with a Putts Per Round average of 30.31, and he ranked 135th by breaking par 19.37% of the time.