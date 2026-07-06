Marcelo Rozo betting profile: ISCO Championship
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Marcelo Rozo of Colombia plays a shot from the second tee during the first round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson 2026 at TPC Craig Ranch on May 21, 2026 in McKinney, Texas. (Sam Hodde/Getty Images)
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Marcelo Rozo will tee off at Hurstbourne Country Club in Louisville, Kentucky from July 9-12 in the 2026 ISCO Championship. This marks his first appearance at this tournament in the past five years.
At the ISCO Championship
- This is Rozo's first time competing in the ISCO Championship in the past five years.
- William Mouw won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 10-under.
Rozo's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|72-70
|E
|--
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|MC
|74-74
|+8
|--
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|70-71
|+1
|--
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|70-69
|-1
|--
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-69
|-3
|--
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T53
|72-69-68-71
|-4
|3.689
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|66-71
|-7
|--
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|74-70
|E
|--
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|65
|70-72-71-75
|E
|2.489
Rozo's recent performances
- Rozo had his best finish at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished tied for fifty-third with a score of 4-under.
- He has an average of 0.451 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- Rozo has an average of -1.026 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -1.035 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Rozo's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|90
|-0.040
|0.451
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|77
|0.100
|-0.130
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|136
|-0.297
|-0.330
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|151
|-1.270
|-1.026
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|147
|-1.507
|-1.035
Rozo's advanced stats and rankings
- Rozo posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.040 (90th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 293.8 yards ranked 141st on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Rozo sported a 0.100 mark that ranked 77th on TOUR. He ranked 62nd with a 66.83% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Rozo delivered a -1.270 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 151st on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 151st with a Putts Per Round average of 30.31, and he ranked 135th by breaking par 19.37% of the time.
- Rozo has earned 10 FedExCup Regular Season points (199th) this season and has a Bogey Avoidance rate of 20.63% (150th).
All stats in this article are accurate for Rozo as of the start of the ISCO Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.