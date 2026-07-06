Marcel Schneider betting profile: ISCO Championship
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Marcel Schneider of Germany tees off on the eighth hole on day one of the BMW International Open 2026 at Golfclub Munchen Eichenried on July 02, 2026 in Munich, Germany. (Luke Walker/Getty Images)
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Marcel Schneider has missed the cut in both of his appearances at this tournament, shooting 5-under in 2024 and 4-under in 2022. He'll tee off at Hurstbourne Country Club July 9-12, 2026 with hopes of making his first weekend at the ISCO Championship.
Schneider's recent history at the ISCO Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|70-69
|-5
|2022
|MC
|71-69
|-4
At the ISCO Championship
- In Schneider's most recent appearance at the ISCO Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 5-under.
- Schneider has not made the cut in either of his two appearances at this event.
- William Mouw won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 10-under.
Schneider's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|69-74
|+3
|--
Schneider's recent performances
- Schneider's best finish over his last ten appearances was a missed cut at the Genesis Scottish Open with a score of 3-over.
- He has an average of 0.004 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- Schneider has an average of 0.049 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Schneider has averaged -0.068 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Schneider's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.004
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.614
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|0.493
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|0.049
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-0.068
Schneider's advanced stats and rankings
- Schneider has struggled with his approach game in his past five tournaments, averaging -0.614 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green.
- Around the greens, Schneider has been solid with a 0.493 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average in his past five starts.
All stats in this article are accurate for Schneider as of the start of the ISCO Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.