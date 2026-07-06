Mackenzie Hughes betting profile: ISCO Championship

Hughes posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.362 (132nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.2 yards ranked 62nd on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hughes sported a -0.276 mark that ranked 125th on TOUR. He ranked 94th with a 65.37% Greens in Regulation rate.

Around the greens, Hughes delivered a strong 0.367 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark this season, which placed him 11th on TOUR.

On the greens, Hughes delivered a 0.312 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 33rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 49th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.51, and he ranked 19th with a Bogey Avoidance percentage of 13.83%.