Mackenzie Hughes betting profile: ISCO Championship
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Mackenzie Hughes of Canada lines up a putt on the 11th green during the final round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2026 at Colonial Country Club on May 31, 2026 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
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The ISCO Championship takes place July 9-12 at Hurstbourne Country Club in Louisville, Kentucky, with a $4 million purse. Hughes has not competed in this tournament in the past five years.
At the ISCO Championship
- Hughes has not competed in this tournament in the past five years.
- William Mouw won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 10-under.
Hughes's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|T46
|72-67-70-66
|-9
|9.5
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|69-73
|+2
|--
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T10
|66-67-69-69
|-9
|70
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|66
|65-69-72-71
|-7
|3.8
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|T52
|71-75-73-66
|+1
|10.25
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|62-74
|-8
|--
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|73-71
|E
|--
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|71-68
|-1
|--
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T55
|72-71-70-72
|+1
|5.2
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|74-77
|+7
|--
Hughes's recent performances
- Hughes has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he finished tied for 10th with a score of 9-under.
- Hughes has an average of -0.572 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.384 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Hughes has averaged 0.064 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hughes's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|132
|-0.362
|-0.572
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|125
|-0.276
|-0.334
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|11
|0.367
|0.586
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|33
|0.312
|0.384
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|83
|0.040
|0.064
Hughes's advanced stats and rankings
- Hughes posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.362 (132nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.2 yards ranked 62nd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hughes sported a -0.276 mark that ranked 125th on TOUR. He ranked 94th with a 65.37% Greens in Regulation rate.
- Around the greens, Hughes delivered a strong 0.367 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark this season, which placed him 11th on TOUR.
- On the greens, Hughes delivered a 0.312 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 33rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 49th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.51, and he ranked 19th with a Bogey Avoidance percentage of 13.83%.
- Hughes has accumulated 188 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 124th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Hughes as of the start of the ISCO Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.