Lucas Glover betting profile: ISCO Championship

Glover has finished in the top five once and in the top twenty twice over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the John Deere Classic, where he finished tied for third with a score of 18-under.

Glover has an average of 0.111 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -1.398 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.