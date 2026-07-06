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Lucas Glover betting profile: ISCO Championship

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Betting Profile

Lucas Glover of the United States plays his shot from the sixth tee during the first round of the RBC Heritage 2026 at Harbour Town Golf Links on April 16, 2026 in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Lucas Glover of the United States plays his shot from the sixth tee during the first round of the RBC Heritage 2026 at Harbour Town Golf Links on April 16, 2026 in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

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Lucas Glover finished fifth at 20-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2023. He'll tee off at Hurstbourne Country Club July 9-12 with his sights set on improving upon that strong showing in the 2026 ISCO Championship.

Latest odds for Glover at the ISCO Championship.

Glover's recent history at the ISCO Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2023563-68-69-68-20

At the ISCO Championship

  • In Glover's most recent appearance at the ISCO Championship, in 2023, he finished fifth after posting a score of 20-under.
  • William Mouw won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 10-under.

Glover's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicT363-65-69-69-18145.000
June 28, 2026Travelers ChampionshipT6675-69-68-68E6.500
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenMC69-73+2--
June 7, 2026the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT4673-76-73-74+815.000
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT7170-68-75-72+52.800
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipMC76-73+9--
May 10, 2026Truist ChampionshipT3768-72-68-74-219.969
May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT1472-70-71-67-885.000
April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT4269-67-68-74-615.450
April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenW/D72E--

Glover's recent performances

  • Glover has finished in the top five once and in the top twenty twice over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the John Deere Classic, where he finished tied for third with a score of 18-under.
  • Glover has an average of 0.111 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -1.398 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Glover has averaged -0.722 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Glover's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee98-0.0810.111
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green730.1140.534
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green115-0.1620.032
Average Strokes Gained: Putting149-0.710-1.398
Average Strokes Gained: Total137-0.839-0.722

Glover's advanced stats and rankings

  • Glover posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.081 (98th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 291.8 yards ranked 146th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Glover sported a 0.114 mark that ranked 73rd on TOUR. He ranked 108th with a 64.74% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Glover delivered a -0.710 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 149th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 98th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.02, and he ranked 148th by breaking par 17.80% of the time.
  • Glover has earned 333 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 88th on TOUR.

All stats in this article are accurate for Glover as of the start of the ISCO Championship.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

John Deere Classic

1

Chris Gotterup
USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-20
R4
-9

-20

1

USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-20
R4
-9

2

Max Homa
USA
M. Homa
Tot
-19
R4
-7

-19

2

USA
M. Homa
Tot
-19
R4
-7

T3

Lucas Glover
USA
L. Glover
Tot
-18
R4
-2

-18

T3

USA
L. Glover
Tot
-18
R4
-2

T3

Lee Hodges
USA
L. Hodges
Tot
-18
R4
-2

-18

T3

USA
L. Hodges
Tot
-18
R4
-2

T3

Ben Kohles
USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-18
R4
-3

-18

T3

USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-18
R4
-3

T6

Mac Meissner
USA
M. Meissner
Tot
-17
R4
-7

-17

T6

USA
M. Meissner
Tot
-17
R4
-7
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