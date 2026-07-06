Lucas Glover betting profile: ISCO Championship
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Lucas Glover of the United States plays his shot from the sixth tee during the first round of the RBC Heritage 2026 at Harbour Town Golf Links on April 16, 2026 in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
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Players in This Article
Lucas Glover finished fifth at 20-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2023. He'll tee off at Hurstbourne Country Club July 9-12 with his sights set on improving upon that strong showing in the 2026 ISCO Championship.
Glover's recent history at the ISCO Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2023
|5
|63-68-69-68
|-20
At the ISCO Championship
- In Glover's most recent appearance at the ISCO Championship, in 2023, he finished fifth after posting a score of 20-under.
- William Mouw won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 10-under.
Glover's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|T3
|63-65-69-69
|-18
|145.000
|June 28, 2026
|Travelers Championship
|T66
|75-69-68-68
|E
|6.500
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|69-73
|+2
|--
|June 7, 2026
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T46
|73-76-73-74
|+8
|15.000
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T71
|70-68-75-72
|+5
|2.800
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|MC
|76-73
|+9
|--
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|T37
|68-72-68-74
|-2
|19.969
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T14
|72-70-71-67
|-8
|85.000
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T42
|69-67-68-74
|-6
|15.450
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|W/D
|72
|E
|--
Glover's recent performances
- Glover has finished in the top five once and in the top twenty twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the John Deere Classic, where he finished tied for third with a score of 18-under.
- Glover has an average of 0.111 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -1.398 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Glover has averaged -0.722 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Glover's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|98
|-0.081
|0.111
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|73
|0.114
|0.534
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|115
|-0.162
|0.032
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|149
|-0.710
|-1.398
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|137
|-0.839
|-0.722
Glover's advanced stats and rankings
- Glover posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.081 (98th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 291.8 yards ranked 146th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Glover sported a 0.114 mark that ranked 73rd on TOUR. He ranked 108th with a 64.74% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Glover delivered a -0.710 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 149th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 98th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.02, and he ranked 148th by breaking par 17.80% of the time.
- Glover has earned 333 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 88th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Glover as of the start of the ISCO Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.