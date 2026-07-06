Camilo Villegas betting profile: ISCO Championship
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Camilo Villegas of Colombia reacts to his shot from the ninth tee during the first round of the RBC Canadian Open 2026 at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley on June 11, 2026 in Caledon, Ontario. (Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)
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Players in This Article
Camilo Villegas missed the cut at the ISCO Championship in 2024, shooting 3-under. He'll tee off at Hurstbourne Country Club July 9-12 as he looks to bounce back in the 2026 ISCO Championship.
Villegas's recent history at the ISCO Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|73-68
|-3
|2022
|T13
|65-68-70-69
|-16
|2021
|T53
|71-69-72-68
|-8
At the ISCO Championship
- In Villegas's most recent appearance at the ISCO Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-under.
- Villegas's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 13th at 16-under.
- William Mouw won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 10-under.
Villegas's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|T65
|71-67-73-68
|-5
|3.900
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|68-74
|+2
|--
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|69-71
|E
|--
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T40
|67-65-69-71
|-12
|13.071
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T45
|72-69-69-69
|-5
|5.756
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|66-71
|-7
|--
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|71-74
|+1
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|63
|73-69-75-69
|-2
|2.738
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|70-75
|+3
|--
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|78-72
|+6
|--
Villegas's recent performances
- Villegas had his best finish at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he finished tied for 40th with a score of 12-under.
- Villegas has an average of -0.402 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.091 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Villegas has averaged -0.271 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Villegas's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.531
|-0.402
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.081
|-0.200
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|0.321
|0.240
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.024
|0.091
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-0.316
|-0.271
Villegas's advanced stats and rankings
- Villegas has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.531 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 291.1 yards has struggled.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Villegas has a -0.081 mark. He has a 64.75% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Villegas has delivered a -0.024 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 28.72, and he has broken par 21.26% of the time.
- Villegas currently ranks 188th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 25 points.
All stats in this article are accurate for Villegas as of the start of the ISCO Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.