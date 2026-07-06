Camilo Villegas betting profile: ISCO Championship

Villegas has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.531 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 291.1 yards has struggled.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Villegas has a -0.081 mark. He has a 64.75% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Villegas has delivered a -0.024 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 28.72, and he has broken par 21.26% of the time.