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4H AGO

Camilo Villegas betting profile: ISCO Championship

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Betting Profile

Camilo Villegas of Colombia reacts to his shot from the ninth tee during the first round of the RBC Canadian Open 2026 at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley on June 11, 2026 in Caledon, Ontario. (Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

Camilo Villegas of Colombia reacts to his shot from the ninth tee during the first round of the RBC Canadian Open 2026 at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley on June 11, 2026 in Caledon, Ontario. (Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

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Camilo Villegas missed the cut at the ISCO Championship in 2024, shooting 3-under. He'll tee off at Hurstbourne Country Club July 9-12 as he looks to bounce back in the 2026 ISCO Championship.

Latest odds for Villegas at the ISCO Championship.

Villegas's recent history at the ISCO Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2024MC73-68-3
2022T1365-68-70-69-16
2021T5371-69-72-68-8

At the ISCO Championship

  • In Villegas's most recent appearance at the ISCO Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-under.
  • Villegas's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 13th at 16-under.
  • William Mouw won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 10-under.

Villegas's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicT6571-67-73-68-53.900
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenMC68-74+2--
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeMC69-71E--
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT4067-65-69-71-1213.071
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT4572-69-69-69-55.756
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC66-71-7--
April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenMC71-74+1--
March 8, 2026Puerto Rico Open6373-69-75-69-22.738
March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC70-75+3--
Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenMC78-72+6--

Villegas's recent performances

  • Villegas had his best finish at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he finished tied for 40th with a score of 12-under.
  • Villegas has an average of -0.402 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.091 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Villegas has averaged -0.271 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Villegas's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.531-0.402
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.081-0.200
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green-0.3210.240
Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.0240.091
Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.316-0.271

Villegas's advanced stats and rankings

  • Villegas has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.531 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 291.1 yards has struggled.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Villegas has a -0.081 mark. He has a 64.75% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Villegas has delivered a -0.024 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 28.72, and he has broken par 21.26% of the time.
  • Villegas currently ranks 188th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 25 points.

All stats in this article are accurate for Villegas as of the start of the ISCO Championship.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

John Deere Classic

1

Chris Gotterup
USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-20
R4
-9

-20

1

USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-20
R4
-9

2

Max Homa
USA
M. Homa
Tot
-19
R4
-7

-19

2

USA
M. Homa
Tot
-19
R4
-7

T3

Lucas Glover
USA
L. Glover
Tot
-18
R4
-2

-18

T3

USA
L. Glover
Tot
-18
R4
-2

T3

Lee Hodges
USA
L. Hodges
Tot
-18
R4
-2

-18

T3

USA
L. Hodges
Tot
-18
R4
-2

T3

Ben Kohles
USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-18
R4
-3

-18

T3

USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-18
R4
-3

T6

Mac Meissner
USA
M. Meissner
Tot
-17
R4
-7

-17

T6

USA
M. Meissner
Tot
-17
R4
-7
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