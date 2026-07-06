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Lee Hodges betting profile: ISCO Championship

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Betting Profile

Lee Hodges of the United States plays his shot from the third tee during the final round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2026 at Colonial Country Club on May 31, 2026 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

Lee Hodges of the United States plays his shot from the third tee during the final round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2026 at Colonial Country Club on May 31, 2026 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

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Lee Hodges missed the cut in his most recent appearance at the ISCO Championship in 2022. He'll tee off at Hurstbourne Country Club July 9-12 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 ISCO Championship.

Latest odds for Hodges at the ISCO Championship.

Hodges's recent history at the ISCO Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2022MC71-71-2
2021T5367-71-67-75-8

At the ISCO Championship

  • In Hodges's most recent appearance at the ISCO Championship, in 2022, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-under.
  • Hodges's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for 53rd at 8-under.
  • William Mouw won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 10-under.

Hodges's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicT364-66-67-69-18145.000
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenMC72-69+1--
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT3564-71-70-73-218.000
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-68-4--
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT6772-69-71-71-11.920
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansT2463-68-62-73-229.250
April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenMC71-72-1--
March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenT6568-70-72-70E3.800
March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipT1872-70-69-69-442.063
March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT5967-71-77-77+49.000

Hodges's recent performances

  • Hodges has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the John Deere Classic, where he finished tied for third with a score of 18-under.
  • Hodges has an average of 0.176 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.479 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Hodges has averaged 0.393 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Hodges's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee500.1960.176
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green730.1140.019
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green136-0.297-0.282
Average Strokes Gained: Putting460.2190.479
Average Strokes Gained: Total670.2320.393

Hodges's advanced stats and rankings

  • Hodges posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.196 (50th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 299.3 yards ranked 118th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hodges sported a 0.114 mark that ranked 73rd on TOUR. He ranked 43rd with a 67.83% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Hodges delivered a 0.219 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 46th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 98th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.02, and he ranked 48th by breaking par 22.48% of the time.
  • Hodges has earned 326 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 92nd on TOUR.

All stats in this article are accurate for Hodges as of the start of the ISCO Championship.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

John Deere Classic

1

Chris Gotterup
USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-20
R4
-9

-20

1

USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-20
R4
-9

2

Max Homa
USA
M. Homa
Tot
-19
R4
-7

-19

2

USA
M. Homa
Tot
-19
R4
-7

T3

Lucas Glover
USA
L. Glover
Tot
-18
R4
-2

-18

T3

USA
L. Glover
Tot
-18
R4
-2

T3

Lee Hodges
USA
L. Hodges
Tot
-18
R4
-2

-18

T3

USA
L. Hodges
Tot
-18
R4
-2

T3

Ben Kohles
USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-18
R4
-3

-18

T3

USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-18
R4
-3

T6

Mac Meissner
USA
M. Meissner
Tot
-17
R4
-7

-17

T6

USA
M. Meissner
Tot
-17
R4
-7
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