Lee Hodges betting profile: ISCO Championship
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Lee Hodges of the United States plays his shot from the third tee during the final round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2026 at Colonial Country Club on May 31, 2026 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Sam Hodde/Getty Images)
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Lee Hodges missed the cut in his most recent appearance at the ISCO Championship in 2022. He'll tee off at Hurstbourne Country Club July 9-12 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 ISCO Championship.
Hodges's recent history at the ISCO Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2022
|MC
|71-71
|-2
|2021
|T53
|67-71-67-75
|-8
At the ISCO Championship
- In Hodges's most recent appearance at the ISCO Championship, in 2022, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-under.
- Hodges's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for 53rd at 8-under.
- William Mouw won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 10-under.
Hodges's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|T3
|64-66-67-69
|-18
|145.000
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|72-69
|+1
|--
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T35
|64-71-70-73
|-2
|18.000
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-68
|-4
|--
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T67
|72-69-71-71
|-1
|1.920
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T24
|63-68-62-73
|-22
|9.250
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|71-72
|-1
|--
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T65
|68-70-72-70
|E
|3.800
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T18
|72-70-69-69
|-4
|42.063
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T59
|67-71-77-77
|+4
|9.000
Hodges's recent performances
- Hodges has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the John Deere Classic, where he finished tied for third with a score of 18-under.
- Hodges has an average of 0.176 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.479 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Hodges has averaged 0.393 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hodges's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|50
|0.196
|0.176
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|73
|0.114
|0.019
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|136
|-0.297
|-0.282
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|46
|0.219
|0.479
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|67
|0.232
|0.393
Hodges's advanced stats and rankings
- Hodges posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.196 (50th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 299.3 yards ranked 118th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hodges sported a 0.114 mark that ranked 73rd on TOUR. He ranked 43rd with a 67.83% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Hodges delivered a 0.219 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 46th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 98th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.02, and he ranked 48th by breaking par 22.48% of the time.
- Hodges has earned 326 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 92nd on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Hodges as of the start of the ISCO Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.