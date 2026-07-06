Lanto Griffin betting profile: ISCO Championship
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Lanto Griffin of the United States plays his shot from the 13th tee during the second round of the John Deere Classic 2026 at TPC Deere Run on July 03, 2026 in Silvis, Illinois. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
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Lanto Griffin finished tied for 61st at seven-over in his most recent appearance at this event in 2025. He'll tee off at Hurstbourne Country Club July 9-12 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 ISCO Championship.
Griffin's recent history at the ISCO Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T61
|70-71-73-73
|+7
|2024
|T10
|65-67-67-70
|-19
At the ISCO Championship
- In Griffin's most recent appearance at the ISCO Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 61st after posting a score of seven-over.
- Griffin's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 10th at 19-under.
- William Mouw won this tournament in 2025, finishing at ten-under.
Griffin's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|T39
|67-72-69-66
|-10
|14.000
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|T60
|68-70-75-66
|-1
|4.600
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T32
|71-67-72-67
|-3
|23.500
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T67
|65-69-74-71
|-5
|3.500
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T13
|70-69-67-67
|-11
|31.000
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T13
|63-71-60-69
|-25
|30.250
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|70-75
|+1
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|71-72
|-1
|--
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|74-70
|E
|--
Griffin's recent performances
- Griffin has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished tied for 13th with a score of 11-under.
- Griffin has an average of -0.171 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.252 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Griffin has averaged 0.290 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Griffin's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.082
|-0.171
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.013
|0.268
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|0.112
|-0.060
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|0.032
|0.252
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|0.049
|0.290
Griffin's advanced stats and rankings
- Griffin posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.082 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 299.5 yards.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Griffin sported a -0.013 mark. He has a 69.53% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Griffin delivered a 0.032 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 29.23, and he breaks even 22.40% of the time.
- Griffin currently ranks 145th with 107 FedExCup Regular Season points.
All stats in this article are accurate for Griffin as of the start of the ISCO Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.