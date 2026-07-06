Jens Dantorp betting profile: ISCO Championship

He had his best finish at the ISCO Championship, where he missed the cut with a score of 4-over.

Dantorp has an average of -0.309 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.002 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

Dantorp has an average of -0.473 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.080 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.