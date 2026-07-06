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Jens Dantorp betting profile: ISCO Championship

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Betting Profile

Jens Dantorp of Sweden tees off on the fifth hole on day four of the FedEx Open de France 2025 at Golf de Saint-Nom-la-Breteche on September 21, 2025 in Paris, France. (Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)

Jens Dantorp of Sweden tees off on the fifth hole on day four of the FedEx Open de France 2025 at Golf de Saint-Nom-la-Breteche on September 21, 2025 in Paris, France. (Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)

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Jens Dantorp returns to the ISCO Championship, set to tee off at Hurstbourne Country Club from July 9-12. Dantorp looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.

Latest odds for Dantorp at the ISCO Championship.

Dantorp's recent history at the ISCO Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025MC71-73+4
2023MC72-75+3

At the ISCO Championship

  • In Dantorp's most recent appearance at the ISCO Championship, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 4-over.
  • William Mouw won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 10-under.

Dantorp's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 20, 2025Barracuda ChampionshipMC-2, +11----
July 13, 2025ISCO ChampionshipMC71, 73+4--

Dantorp's recent performances

  • He had his best finish at the ISCO Championship, where he missed the cut with a score of 4-over.
  • Dantorp has an average of -0.309 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.002 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
  • Dantorp has an average of -0.473 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.080 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Dantorp has averaged -0.704 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Dantorp's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---0.309
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---0.002
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green---0.473
Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.080
Average Strokes Gained: Total---0.704

Dantorp's advanced stats and rankings

  • Dantorp posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.309 in his past five tournaments, indicating struggles with his driving performance.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments, Dantorp sported a -0.002 mark, showing near-neutral performance with his iron play.
  • Around the greens, Dantorp delivered a -0.473 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark in his past five tournaments, indicating significant challenges with his short game.
  • On the greens, Dantorp has averaged 0.080 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments, showing slightly above-average putting performance.

All stats in this article are accurate for Dantorp as of the start of the ISCO Championship.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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