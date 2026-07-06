Jeffrey Kang betting profile: ISCO Championship
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Jeffrey Kang of the United States reacts after playing his shot from the 14th tee during the second round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2026 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 08, 2026 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)
Players in Article
Players in This Article
Jeffrey Kang will tee off at the ISCO Championship, set for July 9-12 at Hurstbourne Country Club in Louisville, Kentucky. The $4 million purse tournament will see defending champion William Mouw looking to repeat after winning at 10-under in 2025.
Kang's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|71-69
|-2
|--
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T42
|68-69-71-71
|-1
|10
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T54
|68-67-68-71
|-10
|5.860
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|70-74
|+2
|--
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T6
|61-69-61-70
|-27
|57.500
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|T65
|67-74-73-75
|+1
|3.900
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T39
|69-65-74-66
|-6
|15
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|76-77
|+11
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|72-73
|+1
|--
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|74-73
|+5
|--
Kang's recent performances
- Kang has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 27-under.
- Kang has an average of -0.017 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.387 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Kang has averaged -0.134 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Kang's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|148
|-0.666
|-0.017
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|98
|-0.034
|0.069
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|64
|0.064
|0.200
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|131
|-0.395
|-0.387
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|141
|-1.030
|-0.134
Kang's advanced stats and rankings
- Kang has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.666 (148th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 298.5 yards ranks 123rd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kang sports a -0.034 mark that ranks 98th on TOUR. He ranks 146th with a 60.48% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Kang has delivered a -0.395 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 131st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 61st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.60, and he ranks 141st by breaking par 18.73% of the time.
- Kang has earned 92 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 153rd.
All stats in this article are accurate for Kang as of the start of the ISCO Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.