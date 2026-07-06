PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
JUST NOW

Jeffrey Kang betting profile: ISCO Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Jeffrey Kang of the United States reacts after playing his shot from the 14th tee during the second round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2026 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 08, 2026 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

Jeffrey Kang of the United States reacts after playing his shot from the 14th tee during the second round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2026 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 08, 2026 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

Players in Article

Players in This Article

Favorite players to keep them at the top of your leaderboard and get the latest updates. or Sign Up to save favorites across devices.

Jeffrey Kang will tee off at the ISCO Championship, set for July 9-12 at Hurstbourne Country Club in Louisville, Kentucky. The $4 million purse tournament will see defending champion William Mouw looking to repeat after winning at 10-under in 2025.

Latest odds for Kang at the ISCO Championship.

Kang's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicMC71-69-2--
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT4268-69-71-71-110
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT5468-67-68-71-105.860
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC70-74+2--
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansT661-69-61-70-2757.500
April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenT6567-74-73-75+13.900
March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenT3969-65-74-66-615
March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipMC76-77+11--
March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenMC72-73+1--
March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC74-73+5--

Kang's recent performances

  • Kang has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 27-under.
  • Kang has an average of -0.017 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.387 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Kang has averaged -0.134 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Kang's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee148-0.666-0.017
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green98-0.0340.069
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green640.0640.200
Average Strokes Gained: Putting131-0.395-0.387
Average Strokes Gained: Total141-1.030-0.134

Kang's advanced stats and rankings

  • Kang has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.666 (148th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 298.5 yards ranks 123rd on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kang sports a -0.034 mark that ranks 98th on TOUR. He ranks 146th with a 60.48% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Kang has delivered a -0.395 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 131st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 61st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.60, and he ranks 141st by breaking par 18.73% of the time.
  • Kang has earned 92 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 153rd.

All stats in this article are accurate for Kang as of the start of the ISCO Championship.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

You May Also Like

View All

Right Arrow
Image for article.
12H AGO
Big expectations now define Gotterup’s career after John Deere win
Latest
Image for article.
14H AGO
Gotterup wins John Deere with Sunday 62, late help from Kohles
Daily Wrap Up
Image for article.
14H AGO
Points and payouts: See what players took home from John Deere
Golfbet News
Official

John Deere Classic

1

Chris Gotterup
USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-20
R4
-9

-20

1

USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-20
R4
-9

2

Max Homa
USA
M. Homa
Tot
-19
R4
-7

-19

2

USA
M. Homa
Tot
-19
R4
-7

T3

Lucas Glover
USA
L. Glover
Tot
-18
R4
-2

-18

T3

USA
L. Glover
Tot
-18
R4
-2

T3

Lee Hodges
USA
L. Hodges
Tot
-18
R4
-2

-18

T3

USA
L. Hodges
Tot
-18
R4
-2

T3

Ben Kohles
USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-18
R4
-3

-18

T3

USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-18
R4
-3

T6

Mac Meissner
USA
M. Meissner
Tot
-17
R4
-7

-17

T6

USA
M. Meissner
Tot
-17
R4
-7
Powered By
Sponsored by Mastercard
Sponsored by CDW