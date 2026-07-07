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Jansen Preston betting profile: ISCO Championship

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Betting Profile

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

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Jansen Preston will tee off at Hurstbourne Country Club July 9-12 for the ISCO Championship. The $4 million purse tournament in Louisville, Kentucky will be defended by William Mouw, who won last year at 10-under.

Latest odds for Preston at the ISCO Championship.

At the ISCO Championship

  • This is Preston's first time competing in the ISCO Championship in the past five years.
  • William Mouw won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 10-under.

All stats in this article are accurate for Preston as of the start of the ISCO Championship.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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