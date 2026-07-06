Jack Senior betting profile: ISCO Championship
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Jack Senior of England plays a shot on the fifth hole on day three of the Estrella Damm Catalunya Championship 2026 at Real Club de Golf el Prat on May 09, 2026 in Barcelona, Spain. (Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)
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Jack Senior finished tied for 40th at one over par in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at Hurstbourne Country Club July 9-12 with hopes of improving upon last year's performance at the 2026 ISCO Championship.
Senior's recent history at the ISCO Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T40
|71-70-71-69
|+1
At the ISCO Championship
- In Senior's most recent appearance at the ISCO Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 40th after posting a score of one over par.
- William Mouw won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 10-under.
Senior's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|T40
|71-70-71-69
|+1
|--
Senior's recent performances
- Senior's best finish over his last ten appearances was at the ISCO Championship, where he finished tied for 40th with a score of one over par.
- Senior has an average of 0.027 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.390 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Senior has averaged 0.231 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Senior's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.027
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.009
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-0.177
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|0.390
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|0.231
Senior's advanced stats and rankings
- Senior posted a 0.027 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average in his past five tournaments.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments, Senior recorded a -0.009 mark.
- Around the greens, Senior delivered a -0.177 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark in his past five tournaments.
- On the greens, Senior averaged 0.390 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
All stats in this article are accurate for Senior as of the start of the ISCO Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.