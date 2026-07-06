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Ivan Cantero Gutierrez betting profile: ISCO Championship

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Betting Profile

Ivan Cantero Gutierrez of Spain looks on while playing the fifth hole during the first round of the ISCO Championship 2025 at Hurstbourne Country Club on July 10, 2025 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

Ivan Cantero Gutierrez of Spain looks on while playing the fifth hole during the first round of the ISCO Championship 2025 at Hurstbourne Country Club on July 10, 2025 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

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Ivan Cantero Gutierrez returns to the ISCO Championship, set to tee off at Hurstbourne Country Club from July 9-12, 2026. Gutierrez looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 40th at one-over.

Latest odds for Gutierrez at the ISCO Championship.

Gutierrez's recent history at the ISCO Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T4071-70-67-73+1
2024MC71-68-5

At the ISCO Championship

  • In Gutierrez's most recent appearance at the ISCO Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 40th after posting a score of one-over.
  • Gutierrez's best finish at this event came in 2025, when he finished tied for 40th at one-over.
  • William Mouw won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 10-under.

Gutierrez's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 20, 2025Barracuda ChampionshipT54+6,+7,+0,+7----
July 13, 2025ISCO ChampionshipT4071,70,67,73+1--

Gutierrez's recent performances

  • He had his best finish at the ISCO Championship, where he finished tied for 40th with a score of one-over.
  • Gutierrez has an average of 0.236 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.281 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Gutierrez has averaged -0.293 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Gutierrez's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.236
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---0.464
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.216
Average Strokes Gained: Putting---0.281
Average Strokes Gained: Total---0.293

Gutierrez's advanced stats and rankings

  • Gutierrez posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.236 in his past five tournaments, while his Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark of 0.216 shows strength in his short game.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Gutierrez struggled with a -0.464 mark in his past five starts.
  • On the greens, Gutierrez delivered a -0.281 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in his past five tournaments. Overall, he averaged -0.293 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five starts.

All stats in this article are accurate for Gutierrez as of the start of the ISCO Championship.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Max Homa
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M. Homa
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2

USA
M. Homa
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-19
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-7

T3

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L. Glover
Tot
-18
R4
-2

-18

T3

USA
L. Glover
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-18
R4
-2

T3

Lee Hodges
USA
L. Hodges
Tot
-18
R4
-2

-18

T3

USA
L. Hodges
Tot
-18
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-2

T3

Ben Kohles
USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-18
R4
-3

-18

T3

USA
B. Kohles
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-18
R4
-3

T6

Mac Meissner
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M. Meissner
Tot
-17
R4
-7

-17

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