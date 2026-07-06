Ivan Cantero Gutierrez betting profile: ISCO Championship
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Ivan Cantero Gutierrez of Spain looks on while playing the fifth hole during the first round of the ISCO Championship 2025 at Hurstbourne Country Club on July 10, 2025 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Dylan Buell/Getty Images)
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Ivan Cantero Gutierrez returns to the ISCO Championship, set to tee off at Hurstbourne Country Club from July 9-12, 2026. Gutierrez looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 40th at one-over.
Gutierrez's recent history at the ISCO Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T40
|71-70-67-73
|+1
|2024
|MC
|71-68
|-5
At the ISCO Championship
- In Gutierrez's most recent appearance at the ISCO Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 40th after posting a score of one-over.
- Gutierrez's best finish at this event came in 2025, when he finished tied for 40th at one-over.
- William Mouw won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 10-under.
Gutierrez's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 20, 2025
|Barracuda Championship
|T54
|+6,+7,+0,+7
|--
|--
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|T40
|71,70,67,73
|+1
|--
Gutierrez's recent performances
- He had his best finish at the ISCO Championship, where he finished tied for 40th with a score of one-over.
- Gutierrez has an average of 0.236 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.281 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Gutierrez has averaged -0.293 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Gutierrez's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.236
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.464
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|0.216
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.281
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-0.293
Gutierrez's advanced stats and rankings
- Gutierrez posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.236 in his past five tournaments, while his Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark of 0.216 shows strength in his short game.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Gutierrez struggled with a -0.464 mark in his past five starts.
- On the greens, Gutierrez delivered a -0.281 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in his past five tournaments. Overall, he averaged -0.293 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five starts.
All stats in this article are accurate for Gutierrez as of the start of the ISCO Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.