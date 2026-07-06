Hayden Springer betting profile: ISCO Championship

Springer has finished in the top five once over his last 10 appearances.

He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for second with a score of 30-under.

Springer has an average of 0.001 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.352 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.