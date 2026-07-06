Hayden Springer betting profile: ISCO Championship
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Hayden Springer of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the third round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans 2026 at TPC Louisiana on April 25, 2026 in Avondale, Louisiana. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
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Springer finished tied for 14th at 3-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2025. He returns to Hurstbourne Country Club July 9-12 for the 2026 ISCO Championship looking to improve on that result.
Springer's recent history at the ISCO Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T14
|69-67-70-71
|-3
|2024
|T37
|64-67-73-71
|-13
At the ISCO Championship
- In Springer's most recent appearance at the ISCO Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 14th after posting a score of 3-under.
- William Mouw won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 10-under.
Springer's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|T58
|66-68-71-72
|-7
|4.900
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|71-73
|+4
|--
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|71-71
|+2
|--
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-67
|-5
|--
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T24
|70-71-69-66
|-8
|20.222
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T2
|58-70-62-68
|-30
|133.750
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|T26
|68-70-72-70
|-8
|16.574
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|70-68
|-4
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T22
|71-68-70-72
|-3
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|72-68
|-4
|--
Springer's recent performances
- Springer has finished in the top five once over his last 10 appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for second with a score of 30-under.
- Springer has an average of 0.001 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.352 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Springer has averaged -0.388 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Springer's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|0.051
|0.001
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|0.121
|0.172
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.209
|-0.209
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.352
|-0.352
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-0.388
|-0.388
Springer's advanced stats and rankings
- Springer posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.051 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 310.5 yards placed him on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Springer sported a 0.121 mark on TOUR. He posted a 66.98% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Springer delivered a -0.352 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he averaged 28.78 Putts Per Round, and he broke par 23.15% of the time.
- Springer currently ranks 129th with 175 FedExCup Regular Season points.
All stats in this article are accurate for Springer as of the start of the ISCO Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.