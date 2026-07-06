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5H AGO

Hayden Springer betting profile: ISCO Championship

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Betting Profile

Hayden Springer of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the third round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans 2026 at TPC Louisiana on April 25, 2026 in Avondale, Louisiana. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Hayden Springer of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the third round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans 2026 at TPC Louisiana on April 25, 2026 in Avondale, Louisiana. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

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Springer finished tied for 14th at 3-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2025. He returns to Hurstbourne Country Club July 9-12 for the 2026 ISCO Championship looking to improve on that result.

Latest odds for Springer at the ISCO Championship.

Springer's recent history at the ISCO Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T1469-67-70-71-3
2024T3764-67-73-71-13

At the ISCO Championship

  • In Springer's most recent appearance at the ISCO Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 14th after posting a score of 3-under.
  • William Mouw won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 10-under.

Springer's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicT5866-68-71-72-74.900
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenMC71-73+4--
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeMC71-71+2--
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-67-5--
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT2470-71-69-66-820.222
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansT258-70-62-68-30133.750
March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenT2668-70-72-70-816.574
Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicMC70-68-4--
Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT2271-68-70-72-3--
Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC72-68-4--

Springer's recent performances

  • Springer has finished in the top five once over his last 10 appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for second with a score of 30-under.
  • Springer has an average of 0.001 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.352 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Springer has averaged -0.388 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Springer's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee-0.0510.001
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green-0.1210.172
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.209-0.209
Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.352-0.352
Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.388-0.388

Springer's advanced stats and rankings

  • Springer posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.051 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 310.5 yards placed him on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Springer sported a 0.121 mark on TOUR. He posted a 66.98% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Springer delivered a -0.352 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he averaged 28.78 Putts Per Round, and he broke par 23.15% of the time.
  • Springer currently ranks 129th with 175 FedExCup Regular Season points.

All stats in this article are accurate for Springer as of the start of the ISCO Championship.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

John Deere Classic

1

Chris Gotterup
USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-20
R4
-9

-20

1

USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-20
R4
-9

2

Max Homa
USA
M. Homa
Tot
-19
R4
-7

-19

2

USA
M. Homa
Tot
-19
R4
-7

T3

Lucas Glover
USA
L. Glover
Tot
-18
R4
-2

-18

T3

USA
L. Glover
Tot
-18
R4
-2

T3

Lee Hodges
USA
L. Hodges
Tot
-18
R4
-2

-18

T3

USA
L. Hodges
Tot
-18
R4
-2

T3

Ben Kohles
USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-18
R4
-3

-18

T3

USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-18
R4
-3

T6

Mac Meissner
USA
M. Meissner
Tot
-17
R4
-7

-17

T6

USA
M. Meissner
Tot
-17
R4
-7
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