Harry Higgs betting profile: ISCO Championship

Higgs had his best finish at the John Deere Classic, where he finished tied for 21st with a score of 13-under.

Higgs has an average of 0.149 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.019 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.051 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.137 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.