Harry Higgs betting profile: ISCO Championship
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Harry Higgs of The United States plays his tee shot on the 17th hole during the third round of the 126th U.S. OPEN at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club on June 20, 2026 in Southampton, New York. (David Cannon/Getty Images)
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Harry Higgs returns to the ISCO Championship, set to tee off at Hurstbourne Country Club from July 9-12, 2026. Higgs looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 28th.
Higgs's recent history at the ISCO Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T28
|71-70-70-68
|-1
|2023
|MC
|68-79
|+3
|2022
|MC
|68-75
|-1
At the ISCO Championship
- In Higgs's most recent appearance at the ISCO Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 28th after posting a score of 1-under.
- Higgs has missed the cut in two of his last three appearances at this event, in 2022 and 2023.
- William Mouw won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 10-under.
Higgs's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|T21
|67-68-69-67
|-13
|39.100
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|T43
|71-68-77-72
|+8
|16.150
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|--
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|66-69
|-9
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|72-72
|E
|--
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|74-74
|+6
|--
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|66-73-68
|-9
|--
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|71-67
|-4
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T29
|68-67-75-72
|-2
|--
Higgs's recent performances
- Higgs had his best finish at the John Deere Classic, where he finished tied for 21st with a score of 13-under.
- Higgs has an average of 0.149 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.019 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.051 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.137 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Higgs has averaged 0.217 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Higgs's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|0.139
|0.149
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.189
|-0.019
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.135
|-0.051
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.167
|0.137
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-0.351
|0.217
Higgs's advanced stats and rankings
- Higgs posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.139 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 307.0 yards ranks as a solid power component.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Higgs sported a -0.189 mark. He maintains a 68.71% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Higgs delivered a -0.167 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he averages 30.00 Putts Per Round, and he breaks par 20.18% of the time with a 16.37% Bogey Avoidance rate.
- Higgs has earned 55 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 173rd.
All stats in this article are accurate for Higgs as of the start of the ISCO Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.