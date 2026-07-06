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7H AGO

Harry Higgs betting profile: ISCO Championship

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Betting Profile

Harry Higgs of The United States plays his tee shot on the 17th hole during the third round of the 126th U.S. OPEN at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club on June 20, 2026 in Southampton, New York. (David Cannon/Getty Images)

Harry Higgs of The United States plays his tee shot on the 17th hole during the third round of the 126th U.S. OPEN at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club on June 20, 2026 in Southampton, New York. (David Cannon/Getty Images)

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Harry Higgs returns to the ISCO Championship, set to tee off at Hurstbourne Country Club from July 9-12, 2026. Higgs looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 28th.

Latest odds for Higgs at the ISCO Championship.

Higgs's recent history at the ISCO Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T2871-70-70-68-1
2023MC68-79+3
2022MC68-75-1

At the ISCO Championship

  • In Higgs's most recent appearance at the ISCO Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 28th after posting a score of 1-under.
  • Higgs has missed the cut in two of his last three appearances at this event, in 2022 and 2023.
  • William Mouw won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 10-under.

Higgs's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicT2167-68-69-67-1339.100
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenT4371-68-77-72+816.150
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-71-1--
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC73-70+1--
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC66-69-9--
March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenMC72-72E--
March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC74-74+6--
Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressMC66-73-68-9--
Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicMC71-67-4--
Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT2968-67-75-72-2--

Higgs's recent performances

  • Higgs had his best finish at the John Deere Classic, where he finished tied for 21st with a score of 13-under.
  • Higgs has an average of 0.149 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.019 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.051 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.137 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Higgs has averaged 0.217 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Higgs's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee-0.1390.149
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.189-0.019
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.135-0.051
Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.1670.137
Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.3510.217

Higgs's advanced stats and rankings

  • Higgs posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.139 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 307.0 yards ranks as a solid power component.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Higgs sported a -0.189 mark. He maintains a 68.71% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Higgs delivered a -0.167 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he averages 30.00 Putts Per Round, and he breaks par 20.18% of the time with a 16.37% Bogey Avoidance rate.
  • Higgs has earned 55 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 173rd.

All stats in this article are accurate for Higgs as of the start of the ISCO Championship.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

John Deere Classic

1

Chris Gotterup
USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-20
R4
-9

-20

1

USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-20
R4
-9

2

Max Homa
USA
M. Homa
Tot
-19
R4
-7

-19

2

USA
M. Homa
Tot
-19
R4
-7

T3

Lucas Glover
USA
L. Glover
Tot
-18
R4
-2

-18

T3

USA
L. Glover
Tot
-18
R4
-2

T3

Lee Hodges
USA
L. Hodges
Tot
-18
R4
-2

-18

T3

USA
L. Hodges
Tot
-18
R4
-2

T3

Ben Kohles
USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-18
R4
-3

-18

T3

USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-18
R4
-3

T6

Mac Meissner
USA
M. Meissner
Tot
-17
R4
-7

-17

T6

USA
M. Meissner
Tot
-17
R4
-7
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