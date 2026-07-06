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7H AGO

Gordon Sargent betting profile: ISCO Championship

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Betting Profile

Gordon Sargent of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of the Sony Open in Hawaii 2026 at Waialae Country Club on January 15, 2026 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

Gordon Sargent of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of the Sony Open in Hawaii 2026 at Waialae Country Club on January 15, 2026 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

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Gordon Sargent finished tied for 24th at two-under the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Hurstbourne Country Club July 9-12 with hopes of improving upon his 2025 performance in the ISCO Championship.

Latest odds for Sargent at the ISCO Championship.

Sargent's recent history at the ISCO Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T2467-73-72-66-2

At the ISCO Championship

  • In Sargent's most recent appearance at the ISCO Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 24th after posting a score of two-under.
  • William Mouw won this tournament in 2025, finishing at ten-under.

Sargent's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 5, 2026John Deere Classic7867-69-74-76+22.200
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC73-75+6--
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC70-74+2--
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansT1760-70-64-70-2420.583
April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenT5472-67-75-71-35.860
March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenMC75-68+3--
March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipMC75-73+6--
March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenT865-70-72-70-1137.688
March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC70-73+1--
Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenMC68-75-1--

Sargent's recent performances

  • Sargent has finished in the top ten once over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 11-under.
  • Sargent has an average of 0.122 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.176 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Sargent has averaged -1.458 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Sargent's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee-0.3780.122
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--2.097-1.855
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.0200.099
Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.1840.176
Average Strokes Gained: Total--1.924-1.458

Sargent's advanced stats and rankings

  • Sargent has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.378 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 318.2 yards shows his power off the tee.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Sargent has struggled with a -2.097 mark. He has hit 63.03% of Greens in Regulation.
  • On the greens, Sargent has delivered a -0.184 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. He has averaged 28.90 Putts Per Round and has a Par Breakers percentage of 21.26%.
  • Sargent has earned 66 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 166th.

All stats in this article are accurate for Sargent as of the start of the ISCO Championship.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

John Deere Classic

1

Chris Gotterup
USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-20
R4
-9

-20

1

USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-20
R4
-9

2

Max Homa
USA
M. Homa
Tot
-19
R4
-7

-19

2

USA
M. Homa
Tot
-19
R4
-7

T3

Lucas Glover
USA
L. Glover
Tot
-18
R4
-2

-18

T3

USA
L. Glover
Tot
-18
R4
-2

T3

Lee Hodges
USA
L. Hodges
Tot
-18
R4
-2

-18

T3

USA
L. Hodges
Tot
-18
R4
-2

T3

Ben Kohles
USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-18
R4
-3

-18

T3

USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-18
R4
-3

T6

Mac Meissner
USA
M. Meissner
Tot
-17
R4
-7

-17

T6

USA
M. Meissner
Tot
-17
R4
-7
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