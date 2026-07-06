Gordon Sargent betting profile: ISCO Championship
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Gordon Sargent of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of the Sony Open in Hawaii 2026 at Waialae Country Club on January 15, 2026 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)
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Gordon Sargent finished tied for 24th at two-under the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Hurstbourne Country Club July 9-12 with hopes of improving upon his 2025 performance in the ISCO Championship.
Sargent's recent history at the ISCO Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T24
|67-73-72-66
|-2
At the ISCO Championship
- In Sargent's most recent appearance at the ISCO Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 24th after posting a score of two-under.
- William Mouw won this tournament in 2025, finishing at ten-under.
Sargent's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|78
|67-69-74-76
|+2
|2.200
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|73-75
|+6
|--
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|70-74
|+2
|--
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T17
|60-70-64-70
|-24
|20.583
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|T54
|72-67-75-71
|-3
|5.860
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|75-68
|+3
|--
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|75-73
|+6
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|T8
|65-70-72-70
|-11
|37.688
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|70-73
|+1
|--
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|68-75
|-1
|--
Sargent's recent performances
- Sargent has finished in the top ten once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 11-under.
- Sargent has an average of 0.122 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.176 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Sargent has averaged -1.458 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Sargent's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|0.378
|0.122
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-2.097
|-1.855
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.020
|0.099
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.184
|0.176
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-1.924
|-1.458
Sargent's advanced stats and rankings
- Sargent has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.378 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 318.2 yards shows his power off the tee.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Sargent has struggled with a -2.097 mark. He has hit 63.03% of Greens in Regulation.
- On the greens, Sargent has delivered a -0.184 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. He has averaged 28.90 Putts Per Round and has a Par Breakers percentage of 21.26%.
- Sargent has earned 66 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 166th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Sargent as of the start of the ISCO Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.