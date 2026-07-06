Gordon Sargent betting profile: ISCO Championship

Sargent has finished in the top ten once over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 11-under.

Sargent has an average of 0.122 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.176 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.