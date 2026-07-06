Felix Mory betting profile: ISCO Championship
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Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)
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The ISCO Championship is scheduled for July 9-12, 2026, at Hurstbourne Country Club. The tournament features a $4 million purse with defending champion William Mouw looking to repeat after his 10-under victory last year.
At the ISCO Championship
- This is Mory's first time competing in the ISCO Championship in the past five years.
- William Mouw won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 10-under.
All stats in this article are accurate for Mory as of the start of the ISCO Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.