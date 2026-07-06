Fabián Gómez betting profile: ISCO Championship
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FabiÃ¡n GÃ³mez of Argentina tees off on the 10th hole during the third round of the OccuNet Classic presented by Amarillo National Bank 2026 at Tascosa Golf Club on June 13, 2026 in Amarillo, Texas. (Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)
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Players in This Article
Fabián Gómez returns to the ISCO Championship, set to tee off at Hurstbourne Country Club from July 9-12, 2026. Gómez looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.
Gómez's recent history at the ISCO Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|71-71
|+2
|2022
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|2021
|MC
|69-74
|-1
At the ISCO Championship
- In Gómez's most recent appearance at the ISCO Championship, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-over.
- Gómez has missed the cut in all three of his appearances at this tournament over the past five years.
- William Mouw won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 10-under.
Gómez's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|T74
|72-67-75-68
|-2
|2.500
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T47
|67-69-68-69
|-11
|8.500
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|72-73
|+1
|--
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|71-71
|+2
|--
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|68-75
|-1
|--
Gómez's recent performances
- Gómez had his best finish at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he finished tied for 47th with a score of 11-under.
- Gómez has an average of -0.090 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.634 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Gómez has averaged -0.247 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Gómez's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.204
|-0.090
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|0.339
|0.295
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|0.116
|0.182
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.736
|-0.634
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-0.485
|-0.247
Gómez's advanced stats and rankings
- Gómez has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.204 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 295.2 yards ranks among TOUR players.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Gómez sports a 0.339 mark on TOUR. He has a 67.22% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Gómez has delivered a -0.736 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 28.90, and he breaks par 21.11% of the time.
- Gómez currently ranks 198th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 11 points.
All stats in this article are accurate for Gómez as of the start of the ISCO Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.