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Fabián Gómez betting profile: ISCO Championship

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Betting Profile

FabiÃ¡n GÃ³mez of Argentina tees off on the 10th hole during the third round of the OccuNet Classic presented by Amarillo National Bank 2026 at Tascosa Golf Club on June 13, 2026 in Amarillo, Texas. (Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)

FabiÃ¡n GÃ³mez of Argentina tees off on the 10th hole during the third round of the OccuNet Classic presented by Amarillo National Bank 2026 at Tascosa Golf Club on June 13, 2026 in Amarillo, Texas. (Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)

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Fabián Gómez returns to the ISCO Championship, set to tee off at Hurstbourne Country Club from July 9-12, 2026. Gómez looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.

Latest odds for Gómez at the ISCO Championship.

Gómez's recent history at the ISCO Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025MC71-71+2
2022MC72-71-1
2021MC69-74-1

At the ISCO Championship

  • In Gómez's most recent appearance at the ISCO Championship, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-over.
  • Gómez has missed the cut in all three of his appearances at this tournament over the past five years.
  • William Mouw won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 10-under.

Gómez's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicT7472-67-75-68-22.500
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT4767-69-68-69-118.500
March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenMC72-73+1--
July 13, 2025ISCO ChampionshipMC71-71+2--
April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC68-75-1--

Gómez's recent performances

  • Gómez had his best finish at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he finished tied for 47th with a score of 11-under.
  • Gómez has an average of -0.090 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.634 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Gómez has averaged -0.247 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Gómez's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.204-0.090
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green-0.3390.295
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green-0.1160.182
Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.736-0.634
Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.485-0.247

Gómez's advanced stats and rankings

  • Gómez has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.204 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 295.2 yards ranks among TOUR players.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Gómez sports a 0.339 mark on TOUR. He has a 67.22% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Gómez has delivered a -0.736 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 28.90, and he breaks par 21.11% of the time.
  • Gómez currently ranks 198th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 11 points.

All stats in this article are accurate for Gómez as of the start of the ISCO Championship.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

John Deere Classic

1

Chris Gotterup
USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-20
R4
-9

-20

1

USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-20
R4
-9

2

Max Homa
USA
M. Homa
Tot
-19
R4
-7

-19

2

USA
M. Homa
Tot
-19
R4
-7

T3

Lucas Glover
USA
L. Glover
Tot
-18
R4
-2

-18

T3

USA
L. Glover
Tot
-18
R4
-2

T3

Lee Hodges
USA
L. Hodges
Tot
-18
R4
-2

-18

T3

USA
L. Hodges
Tot
-18
R4
-2

T3

Ben Kohles
USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-18
R4
-3

-18

T3

USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-18
R4
-3

T6

Mac Meissner
USA
M. Meissner
Tot
-17
R4
-7

-17

T6

USA
M. Meissner
Tot
-17
R4
-7
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