PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
6H AGO

Euan Walker betting profile: ISCO Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Euan Walker of Scotland tests the wind speed before he plays his second shot on the 13th hole on day two of the D+D REAL Czech Challenge 2025 at Royal Beroun Golf Club on July 11, 2025 in Beroun, Czech Republic. (Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)

Euan Walker of Scotland tests the wind speed before he plays his second shot on the 13th hole on day two of the D+D REAL Czech Challenge 2025 at Royal Beroun Golf Club on July 11, 2025 in Beroun, Czech Republic. (Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)

Players in Article

Players in This Article

Favorite players to keep them at the top of your leaderboard and get the latest updates. or Sign Up to save favorites across devices.

Euan Walker will tee off at Hurstbourne Country Club July 9-12 at the ISCO Championship. The tournament features a $4 million purse and will be contested over the par-70, 7,056-yard layout in Louisville, Kentucky.

Latest odds for Walker at the ISCO Championship.

At the ISCO Championship

  • Walker has not competed in this tournament in the past five years.
  • William Mouw won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 10-under.

All stats in this article are accurate for Walker as of the start of the ISCO Championship.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

You May Also Like

View All

Right Arrow
Image for article.
6H AGO
Mackenzie Hughes betting profile: ISCO Championship
Betting Profile
Image for article.
6H AGO
Ben Kohles betting profile: ISCO Championship
Betting Profile
Image for article.
6H AGO
Tyler Collet betting profile: ISCO Championship
Betting Profile
Official

John Deere Classic

1

Chris Gotterup
USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-20
R4
-9

-20

1

USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-20
R4
-9

2

Max Homa
USA
M. Homa
Tot
-19
R4
-7

-19

2

USA
M. Homa
Tot
-19
R4
-7

T3

Lucas Glover
USA
L. Glover
Tot
-18
R4
-2

-18

T3

USA
L. Glover
Tot
-18
R4
-2

T3

Lee Hodges
USA
L. Hodges
Tot
-18
R4
-2

-18

T3

USA
L. Hodges
Tot
-18
R4
-2

T3

Ben Kohles
USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-18
R4
-3

-18

T3

USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-18
R4
-3

T6

Mac Meissner
USA
M. Meissner
Tot
-17
R4
-7

-17

T6

USA
M. Meissner
Tot
-17
R4
-7
Powered By
Sponsored by Mastercard
Sponsored by CDW