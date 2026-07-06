Euan Walker betting profile: ISCO Championship
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Euan Walker of Scotland tests the wind speed before he plays his second shot on the 13th hole on day two of the D+D REAL Czech Challenge 2025 at Royal Beroun Golf Club on July 11, 2025 in Beroun, Czech Republic. (Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)
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Euan Walker will tee off at Hurstbourne Country Club July 9-12 at the ISCO Championship. The tournament features a $4 million purse and will be contested over the par-70, 7,056-yard layout in Louisville, Kentucky.
At the ISCO Championship
- Walker has not competed in this tournament in the past five years.
- William Mouw won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 10-under.
All stats in this article are accurate for Walker as of the start of the ISCO Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.