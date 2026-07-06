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4H AGO

Denny McCarthy betting profile: ISCO Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Denny McCarthy of the United States plays a shot from the first tee during the first round of the Travelers Championship 2026 at TPC River Highlands on June 25, 2026 in Cromwell, Connecticut. (Jordan Bank/Getty Images)

Denny McCarthy of the United States plays a shot from the first tee during the first round of the Travelers Championship 2026 at TPC River Highlands on June 25, 2026 in Cromwell, Connecticut. (Jordan Bank/Getty Images)

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Denny McCarthy missed the cut at even par the last time he competed at the ISCO Championship in 2021. He'll tee off at Hurstbourne Country Club July 9-12 looking to improve on his previous performance at this event.

Latest odds for McCarthy at the ISCO Championship.

McCarthy's recent history at the ISCO Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2021MC72-72E

At the ISCO Championship

  • In McCarthy's most recent appearance at the ISCO Championship, in 2021, he missed the cut after posting a score of even par.
  • William Mouw won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 10-under.

McCarthy's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicMC71-71E--
June 28, 2026Travelers ChampionshipT1467-68-66-65-1471.25
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenT6069-69-70-71-14.60
June 7, 2026the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT3473-75-74-69+325.75
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipT4471-71-70-70+215.14
May 10, 2026Truist ChampionshipT4872-75-69-68E13.31
May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT3071-71-71-70-527.44
April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT6574-70-70-68-26.63
April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenMC73-70-1--
March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenT1268-68-67-66-1162.50

McCarthy's recent performances

  • McCarthy has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he finished tied for 12th with a score of 11-under.
  • McCarthy has an average of -0.499 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.580 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • McCarthy has averaged 0.120 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

McCarthy's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee139-0.466-0.499
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green96-0.0280.094
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green760.003-0.055
Average Strokes Gained: Putting220.4120.580
Average Strokes Gained: Total97-0.0790.120

McCarthy's advanced stats and rankings

  • McCarthy posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.466 (139th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 295.9 yards ranked 134th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, McCarthy sported a -0.028 mark that ranked 96th on TOUR. He ranked 117th with a 64.15% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, McCarthy delivered a 0.412 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 22nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 47th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.48, and he ranked 125th by breaking par 20.23% of the time.
  • McCarthy has earned 308 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 93rd on TOUR.

All stats in this article are accurate for McCarthy as of the start of the ISCO Championship.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

John Deere Classic

1

Chris Gotterup
USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-20
R4
-9

-20

1

USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-20
R4
-9

2

Max Homa
USA
M. Homa
Tot
-19
R4
-7

-19

2

USA
M. Homa
Tot
-19
R4
-7

T3

Lucas Glover
USA
L. Glover
Tot
-18
R4
-2

-18

T3

USA
L. Glover
Tot
-18
R4
-2

T3

Lee Hodges
USA
L. Hodges
Tot
-18
R4
-2

-18

T3

USA
L. Hodges
Tot
-18
R4
-2

T3

Ben Kohles
USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-18
R4
-3

-18

T3

USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-18
R4
-3

T6

Mac Meissner
USA
M. Meissner
Tot
-17
R4
-7

-17

T6

USA
M. Meissner
Tot
-17
R4
-7
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