Denny McCarthy betting profile: ISCO Championship

McCarthy has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he finished tied for 12th with a score of 11-under.

McCarthy has an average of -0.499 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.580 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.