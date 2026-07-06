Denny McCarthy betting profile: ISCO Championship
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Denny McCarthy of the United States plays a shot from the first tee during the first round of the Travelers Championship 2026 at TPC River Highlands on June 25, 2026 in Cromwell, Connecticut. (Jordan Bank/Getty Images)
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Denny McCarthy missed the cut at even par the last time he competed at the ISCO Championship in 2021. He'll tee off at Hurstbourne Country Club July 9-12 looking to improve on his previous performance at this event.
McCarthy's recent history at the ISCO Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2021
|MC
|72-72
|E
At the ISCO Championship
- In McCarthy's most recent appearance at the ISCO Championship, in 2021, he missed the cut after posting a score of even par.
- William Mouw won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 10-under.
McCarthy's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|June 28, 2026
|Travelers Championship
|T14
|67-68-66-65
|-14
|71.25
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|T60
|69-69-70-71
|-1
|4.60
|June 7, 2026
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T34
|73-75-74-69
|+3
|25.75
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|T44
|71-71-70-70
|+2
|15.14
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|T48
|72-75-69-68
|E
|13.31
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T30
|71-71-71-70
|-5
|27.44
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T65
|74-70-70-68
|-2
|6.63
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|73-70
|-1
|--
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T12
|68-68-67-66
|-11
|62.50
McCarthy's recent performances
- McCarthy has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he finished tied for 12th with a score of 11-under.
- McCarthy has an average of -0.499 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.580 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- McCarthy has averaged 0.120 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
McCarthy's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|139
|-0.466
|-0.499
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|96
|-0.028
|0.094
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|76
|0.003
|-0.055
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|22
|0.412
|0.580
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|97
|-0.079
|0.120
McCarthy's advanced stats and rankings
- McCarthy posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.466 (139th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 295.9 yards ranked 134th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, McCarthy sported a -0.028 mark that ranked 96th on TOUR. He ranked 117th with a 64.15% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, McCarthy delivered a 0.412 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 22nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 47th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.48, and he ranked 125th by breaking par 20.23% of the time.
- McCarthy has earned 308 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 93rd on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for McCarthy as of the start of the ISCO Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.