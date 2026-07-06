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7H AGO

David Lipsky betting profile: ISCO Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

David Lipsky of the United States plays his shot from the 12th tee during the third round of the John Deere Classic 2026 at TPC Deere Run on July 04, 2026 in Silvis, Illinois. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

David Lipsky of the United States plays his shot from the 12th tee during the third round of the John Deere Classic 2026 at TPC Deere Run on July 04, 2026 in Silvis, Illinois. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

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David Lipsky finished tied for 28th at 1-under the last time he competed in this tournament. He'll tee off at Hurstbourne Country Club July 9-12 with hopes of improving his performance at the 2026 ISCO Championship.

Latest odds for Lipsky at the ISCO Championship.

Lipsky's recent history at the ISCO Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T2873-67-70-69-1
2024T3769-67-68-71-13

At the ISCO Championship

  • In Lipsky's most recent appearance at the ISCO Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 28th after posting a score of 1-under.
  • William Mouw won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 10-under.

Lipsky's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicT2167-65-71-68-1339.100
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenMC69-70-1--
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeMC73-72+5--
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipMC74-72+6--
May 10, 2026Truist ChampionshipT2467-69-71-73-438.071
May 3, 2026Cadillac Championship7171-75-75-71+45.500
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansT2663-71-63-70-216.475
April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT7172-71-68-73E5.250
March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenMC77-68+5--
March 22, 2026Valspar Championship269-65-70-70-10300.000

Lipsky's recent performances

  • Lipsky has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Valspar Championship, where he finished second with a score of 10-under.
  • Lipsky has an average of -0.573 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.098 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Lipsky has averaged -0.064 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Lipsky's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee138-0.452-0.573
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green910.0070.153
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green260.2460.453
Average Strokes Gained: Putting670.093-0.098
Average Strokes Gained: Total102-0.107-0.064

Lipsky's advanced stats and rankings

  • Lipsky posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.452 (138th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 294.8 yards ranked 137th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Lipsky sported a 0.007 mark that ranked 91st on TOUR. He ranked 117th with a 64.15% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Lipsky delivered a 0.093 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 67th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 23rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.26, and he ranked 47th by breaking par 22.49% of the time.

All stats in this article are accurate for Lipsky as of the start of the ISCO Championship.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

John Deere Classic

1

Chris Gotterup
USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-20
R4
-9

-20

1

USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-20
R4
-9

2

Max Homa
USA
M. Homa
Tot
-19
R4
-7

-19

2

USA
M. Homa
Tot
-19
R4
-7

T3

Lucas Glover
USA
L. Glover
Tot
-18
R4
-2

-18

T3

USA
L. Glover
Tot
-18
R4
-2

T3

Lee Hodges
USA
L. Hodges
Tot
-18
R4
-2

-18

T3

USA
L. Hodges
Tot
-18
R4
-2

T3

Ben Kohles
USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-18
R4
-3

-18

T3

USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-18
R4
-3

T6

Mac Meissner
USA
M. Meissner
Tot
-17
R4
-7

-17

T6

USA
M. Meissner
Tot
-17
R4
-7
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