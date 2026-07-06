David Lipsky betting profile: ISCO Championship
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David Lipsky of the United States plays his shot from the 12th tee during the third round of the John Deere Classic 2026 at TPC Deere Run on July 04, 2026 in Silvis, Illinois. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
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David Lipsky finished tied for 28th at 1-under the last time he competed in this tournament. He'll tee off at Hurstbourne Country Club July 9-12 with hopes of improving his performance at the 2026 ISCO Championship.
Lipsky's recent history at the ISCO Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T28
|73-67-70-69
|-1
|2024
|T37
|69-67-68-71
|-13
At the ISCO Championship
- In Lipsky's most recent appearance at the ISCO Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 28th after posting a score of 1-under.
- William Mouw won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 10-under.
Lipsky's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|T21
|67-65-71-68
|-13
|39.100
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|69-70
|-1
|--
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|73-72
|+5
|--
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|MC
|74-72
|+6
|--
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|T24
|67-69-71-73
|-4
|38.071
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|71
|71-75-75-71
|+4
|5.500
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T26
|63-71-63-70
|-21
|6.475
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T71
|72-71-68-73
|E
|5.250
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|77-68
|+5
|--
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|2
|69-65-70-70
|-10
|300.000
Lipsky's recent performances
- Lipsky has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Valspar Championship, where he finished second with a score of 10-under.
- Lipsky has an average of -0.573 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.098 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Lipsky has averaged -0.064 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Lipsky's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|138
|-0.452
|-0.573
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|91
|0.007
|0.153
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|26
|0.246
|0.453
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|67
|0.093
|-0.098
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|102
|-0.107
|-0.064
Lipsky's advanced stats and rankings
- Lipsky posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.452 (138th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 294.8 yards ranked 137th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Lipsky sported a 0.007 mark that ranked 91st on TOUR. He ranked 117th with a 64.15% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Lipsky delivered a 0.093 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 67th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 23rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.26, and he ranked 47th by breaking par 22.49% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Lipsky as of the start of the ISCO Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.