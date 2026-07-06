David Lipsky betting profile: ISCO Championship

Lipsky has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Valspar Championship, where he finished second with a score of 10-under.

Lipsky has an average of -0.573 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.098 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.