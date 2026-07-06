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5H AGO

Danny Walker betting profile: ISCO Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Danny Walker of the United States plays his shot from the 12th tee during the second round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2026 at Colonial Country Club on May 29, 2026 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Danny Walker of the United States plays his shot from the 12th tee during the second round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2026 at Colonial Country Club on May 29, 2026 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

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Danny Walker will compete in the ISCO Championship from July 9-12 at Hurstbourne Country Club in Louisville, Kentucky. The tournament offers a $4 million purse with William Mouw defending his title after winning at 10-under last year.

Latest odds for Walker at the ISCO Championship.

Walker's recent performances

  • Walker's best finish over his last ten appearances was a tie for 18th at the Valspar Championship, where he finished at 4-under.
  • Walker has an average of 0.035 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -1.170 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Walker has averaged -1.849 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Walker's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicMC81-72+11--
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenMC74-69+3--
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeMC70-70E--
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC71-70-1--
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT3870-72-67-69-69.333
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC66-76-2--
April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenT6769-72-77-72+23.400
March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston Open6868-70-71-72+13.400
March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipT1874-64-72-70-442.063
March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT6271-75-78-69+57.875

Walker's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee137-0.4310.035
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green112-0.170-0.285
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green550.109-0.428
Average Strokes Gained: Putting145-0.549-1.170
Average Strokes Gained: Total142-1.041-1.849

Walker's advanced stats and rankings

  • Walker posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.431 (137th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.1 yards ranked 63rd on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Walker sported a -0.170 mark that ranked 112th on TOUR. He ranked 143rd with a 61.35% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Walker delivered a -0.549 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 145th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 15th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.17, and he ranked 82nd by breaking par 21.75% of the time.
  • Walker has earned 96 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 151st.

All stats in this article are accurate for Walker as of the start of the ISCO Championship.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

John Deere Classic

1

Chris Gotterup
USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-20
R4
-9

-20

1

USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-20
R4
-9

2

Max Homa
USA
M. Homa
Tot
-19
R4
-7

-19

2

USA
M. Homa
Tot
-19
R4
-7

T3

Lucas Glover
USA
L. Glover
Tot
-18
R4
-2

-18

T3

USA
L. Glover
Tot
-18
R4
-2

T3

Lee Hodges
USA
L. Hodges
Tot
-18
R4
-2

-18

T3

USA
L. Hodges
Tot
-18
R4
-2

T3

Ben Kohles
USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-18
R4
-3

-18

T3

USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-18
R4
-3

T6

Mac Meissner
USA
M. Meissner
Tot
-17
R4
-7

-17

T6

USA
M. Meissner
Tot
-17
R4
-7
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