Danny Walker betting profile: ISCO Championship
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Danny Walker of the United States plays his shot from the 12th tee during the second round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2026 at Colonial Country Club on May 29, 2026 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
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Danny Walker will compete in the ISCO Championship from July 9-12 at Hurstbourne Country Club in Louisville, Kentucky. The tournament offers a $4 million purse with William Mouw defending his title after winning at 10-under last year.
Walker's recent performances
- Walker's best finish over his last ten appearances was a tie for 18th at the Valspar Championship, where he finished at 4-under.
- Walker has an average of 0.035 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -1.170 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Walker has averaged -1.849 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Walker's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|81-72
|+11
|--
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|74-69
|+3
|--
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|70-70
|E
|--
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T38
|70-72-67-69
|-6
|9.333
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|66-76
|-2
|--
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|T67
|69-72-77-72
|+2
|3.400
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|68
|68-70-71-72
|+1
|3.400
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T18
|74-64-72-70
|-4
|42.063
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T62
|71-75-78-69
|+5
|7.875
Walker's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|137
|-0.431
|0.035
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|112
|-0.170
|-0.285
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|55
|0.109
|-0.428
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|145
|-0.549
|-1.170
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|142
|-1.041
|-1.849
Walker's advanced stats and rankings
- Walker posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.431 (137th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.1 yards ranked 63rd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Walker sported a -0.170 mark that ranked 112th on TOUR. He ranked 143rd with a 61.35% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Walker delivered a -0.549 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 145th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 15th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.17, and he ranked 82nd by breaking par 21.75% of the time.
- Walker has earned 96 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 151st.
All stats in this article are accurate for Walker as of the start of the ISCO Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.