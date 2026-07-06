Cooper Musselman betting profile: ISCO Championship

Musselman has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Club Car Championship at The Landings Golf & Athletic Club, where he finished tied for tenth with a score of 11-under.

Musselman has an average of 0.246 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.323 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.