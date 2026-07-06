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5H AGO

Cooper Musselman betting profile: ISCO Championship

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Betting Profile

Cooper Musselman of the United States lines up a putt on the 13th green during the second round of the Utah Championship presented by Zions Bank and Intermountain Health 2025 at Ogden Golf & Country Club on August 01, 2025 in Ogden, Utah. (Luke Hales/Getty Images)

Cooper Musselman of the United States lines up a putt on the 13th green during the second round of the Utah Championship presented by Zions Bank and Intermountain Health 2025 at Ogden Golf & Country Club on August 01, 2025 in Ogden, Utah. (Luke Hales/Getty Images)

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Cooper Musselman returns to the ISCO Championship, set to tee off at Hurstbourne Country Club from July 9-12, 2026. Musselman looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.

Latest odds for Musselman at the ISCO Championship.

Musselman's recent history at the ISCO Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025MC74-70+4
2024T3171-62-72-69-14

At the ISCO Championship

  • In Musselman's most recent appearance at the ISCO Championship, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 4-over.
  • Musselman's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 31st at 14-under.
  • William Mouw won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 10-under.

Musselman's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
June 28, 2026Memorial Health Championship presented by LRSMC71-72+1--
April 5, 2026LECOM Suncoast ClassicMC71-70-1--
March 29, 2026Club Car Championship at The Landings Golf & Athletic ClubT1068-69-68-72-1165.400
July 13, 2025ISCO ChampionshipMC74-70+4--

Musselman's recent performances

  • Musselman has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Club Car Championship at The Landings Golf & Athletic Club, where he finished tied for tenth with a score of 11-under.
  • Musselman has an average of 0.246 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.323 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Musselman has averaged -0.514 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Musselman's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.246
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---0.261
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green---0.176
Average Strokes Gained: Putting---0.323
Average Strokes Gained: Total---0.514

Musselman's advanced stats and rankings

  • Musselman has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.246 in his past five tournaments, showing strength off the tee.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Musselman has struggled with a -0.261 mark in his recent starts. His short game has also been challenging with a -0.176 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average.
  • On the greens, Musselman has delivered a -0.323 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in his past five tournaments, indicating putting has been a weakness in his recent performances.

All stats in this article are accurate for Musselman as of the start of the ISCO Championship.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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