PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
JUST NOW

Christiaan Bezuidenhout betting profile: ISCO Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Christiaan Bezuidenhout of South Africa plays his shot from the second tee during the second round of the John Deere Classic 2026 at TPC Deere Run on July 03, 2026 in Silvis, Illinois. (Tyler Clouse/Getty Images)

Christiaan Bezuidenhout of South Africa plays his shot from the second tee during the second round of the John Deere Classic 2026 at TPC Deere Run on July 03, 2026 in Silvis, Illinois. (Tyler Clouse/Getty Images)

Players in Article

Players in This Article

Favorite players to keep them at the top of your leaderboard and get the latest updates. or Sign Up to save favorites across devices.

Christiaan Bezuidenhout will tee off at Hurstbourne Country Club July 9-12 for the ISCO Championship. The South African will be competing in this tournament for the first time in the past five years.

Latest odds for Bezuidenhout at the ISCO Championship.

At the ISCO Championship

  • This is Bezuidenhout's first time competing in the ISCO Championship in the past five years.
  • William Mouw won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 10-under.

Bezuidenhout's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicT1268-68-68-65-1560.667
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenT5467-70-69-71-35.860
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT3268-68-67-74-323.500
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC68-69-5--
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipT3572-72-70-67+123.083
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT667-67-68-68-1455.000
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansT1765-68-62-69-2420.583
April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenT3971-70-69-73-512.800
March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenT5169-68-70-70-37.000
March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipT3070-73-70-69-222.000

Bezuidenhout's recent performances

  • Bezuidenhout has finished in the top ten once over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 14-under.
  • Bezuidenhout has an average of -0.424 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.324 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Bezuidenhout has averaged 0.861 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Bezuidenhout's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee129-0.334-0.424
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green320.3540.598
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green230.2940.363
Average Strokes Gained: Putting140.4690.324
Average Strokes Gained: Total230.7820.861

Bezuidenhout's advanced stats and rankings

  • Bezuidenhout posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.334 (129th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 292.0 yards ranked 145th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Bezuidenhout sported a 0.354 mark that ranked 32nd on TOUR. He ranked 68th with a 66.46% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Bezuidenhout delivered a 0.469 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 14th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 19th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.19, and he ranked 79th by breaking par 21.81% of the time.

All stats in this article are accurate for Bezuidenhout as of the start of the ISCO Championship.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

You May Also Like

View All

Right Arrow
Image for article.
12H AGO
Big expectations now define Gotterup’s career after John Deere win
Latest
Image for article.
14H AGO
Gotterup wins John Deere with Sunday 62, late help from Kohles
Daily Wrap Up
Image for article.
14H AGO
Points and payouts: See what players took home from John Deere
Golfbet News
Official

John Deere Classic

1

Chris Gotterup
USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-20
R4
-9

-20

1

USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-20
R4
-9

2

Max Homa
USA
M. Homa
Tot
-19
R4
-7

-19

2

USA
M. Homa
Tot
-19
R4
-7

T3

Lucas Glover
USA
L. Glover
Tot
-18
R4
-2

-18

T3

USA
L. Glover
Tot
-18
R4
-2

T3

Lee Hodges
USA
L. Hodges
Tot
-18
R4
-2

-18

T3

USA
L. Hodges
Tot
-18
R4
-2

T3

Ben Kohles
USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-18
R4
-3

-18

T3

USA
B. Kohles
Tot
-18
R4
-3

T6

Mac Meissner
USA
M. Meissner
Tot
-17
R4
-7

-17

T6

USA
M. Meissner
Tot
-17
R4
-7
Powered By
Sponsored by Mastercard
Sponsored by CDW