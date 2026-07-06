Christiaan Bezuidenhout betting profile: ISCO Championship
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Christiaan Bezuidenhout of South Africa plays his shot from the second tee during the second round of the John Deere Classic 2026 at TPC Deere Run on July 03, 2026 in Silvis, Illinois. (Tyler Clouse/Getty Images)
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Christiaan Bezuidenhout will tee off at Hurstbourne Country Club July 9-12 for the ISCO Championship. The South African will be competing in this tournament for the first time in the past five years.
At the ISCO Championship
- This is Bezuidenhout's first time competing in the ISCO Championship in the past five years.
- William Mouw won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 10-under.
Bezuidenhout's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|T12
|68-68-68-65
|-15
|60.667
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|T54
|67-70-69-71
|-3
|5.860
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T32
|68-68-67-74
|-3
|23.500
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|68-69
|-5
|--
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|T35
|72-72-70-67
|+1
|23.083
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T6
|67-67-68-68
|-14
|55.000
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T17
|65-68-62-69
|-24
|20.583
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|T39
|71-70-69-73
|-5
|12.800
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T51
|69-68-70-70
|-3
|7.000
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T30
|70-73-70-69
|-2
|22.000
Bezuidenhout's recent performances
- Bezuidenhout has finished in the top ten once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 14-under.
- Bezuidenhout has an average of -0.424 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.324 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Bezuidenhout has averaged 0.861 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Bezuidenhout's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|129
|-0.334
|-0.424
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|32
|0.354
|0.598
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|23
|0.294
|0.363
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|14
|0.469
|0.324
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|23
|0.782
|0.861
Bezuidenhout's advanced stats and rankings
- Bezuidenhout posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.334 (129th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 292.0 yards ranked 145th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Bezuidenhout sported a 0.354 mark that ranked 32nd on TOUR. He ranked 68th with a 66.46% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Bezuidenhout delivered a 0.469 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 14th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 19th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.19, and he ranked 79th by breaking par 21.81% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Bezuidenhout as of the start of the ISCO Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.